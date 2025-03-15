Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires

The BBC -- like all media -- used to be a credible news source. Now, it's just a propaganda arm for various Left-wing causes, thus rendering its credibility null and void.

Advertisement

Like the U.S., the U.K. has a self-inflicted migrant problem. Unlike America, the authorities in Britain don't seem keen on addressing the issue any time soon.

Instead, they promote films like this to weaponize empathy:

The film exploring loneliness of migrant workers https://t.co/CZlh3VvQL8 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 14, 2025

More from the BBC:

Imagine working in a huge warehouse, scanning items in a job dictated by the bleep of a machine, knowing your productivity is being constantly monitored. Then, when work is finished, you go home to your shared accommodation, where you sit on your own eating cheap meals as that is all you can afford, and spend much of your time 'doom scrolling' on social media. That is the life of Aurora, a character in the film 'On Falling'. A timid and lonely female migrant, she works as a 'picker' in a Scottish warehouse. The film illustrates the precariousness of 'gig work' and the importance of human connection. 'We follow her in a week where she's struggling to make ends meet and also struggling with loneliness and alienation,' said Ms Carreira.

So like everyone else who works a similar job?

X users had suggestions, though:

Maybe you should send them back to their countries so they can be with their people. — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) March 14, 2025

See? It's that simple.

Imagine the loneliness of a 7yr old being repeatedly raped by migrants, yet you ignore that. — clair (@squnkymonk) March 14, 2025

Talking about this will get you labeled a thought criminal in Europe.

To the people who actually still believe the BBC is a "credible news source"....they've purposely omitted that ILLEGAL migrants is the real issue — Smiffy Da Terf (@smith_john52408) March 14, 2025

They always omit the 'illegal' part of it.

Imagine aunt Dorothy sitting on her own, freezing to death because her winter fuel payments been robbed to pay for hotels, driving lessons and dental care for these lonely migrants. — 🍖 Gammon & Chips 🍟 (@ds37alwaysred) March 14, 2025

The BBC doesn't seem to care about that, however.

If they’re lonely they should go home. https://t.co/TgV47gJB8X — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 15, 2025

Right.

Forren?

Lonely?

Want to meet like-minded people?



This might be the place for you. https://t.co/eO6BBJdmoU pic.twitter.com/E7AOOOlzRw — Epoch Nowell (@chapofwessex) March 14, 2025

Check it out.

The BBC is just pumping 24/7 propaganda now, without even the pretence of news https://t.co/VgNMYDGQqB — Adam Wren (@G0ADM) March 14, 2025

As is all media.

If you are still paying the license fee I have one question for you, why? https://t.co/g6U4zlyjuZ — Radicalised West (@RadicalisedWest) March 15, 2025

Yes. Why?

Hard to resist the conclusion they are now trying deliberately to boil people's piss. https://t.co/jjtChB2kxd — MegaAntiGlobalist (@Megadogyourmom4) March 15, 2025

They absolutely are. They're doing this knowing government will always come down on the side of the migrants.