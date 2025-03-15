Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires

Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 15, 2025
meme

The BBC -- like all media -- used to be a credible news source. Now, it's just a propaganda arm for various Left-wing causes, thus rendering its credibility null and void.

Like the U.S., the U.K. has a self-inflicted migrant problem. Unlike America, the authorities in Britain don't seem keen on addressing the issue any time soon. 

Instead, they promote films like this to weaponize empathy:

More from the BBC:

Imagine working in a huge warehouse, scanning items in a job dictated by the bleep of a machine, knowing your productivity is being constantly monitored.

Then, when work is finished, you go home to your shared accommodation, where you sit on your own eating cheap meals as that is all you can afford, and spend much of your time 'doom scrolling' on social media.

That is the life of Aurora, a character in the film 'On Falling'. A timid and lonely female migrant, she works as a 'picker' in a Scottish warehouse.

The film illustrates the precariousness of 'gig work' and the importance of human connection.

'We follow her in a week where she's struggling to make ends meet and also struggling with loneliness and alienation,' said Ms Carreira.

So like everyone else who works a similar job?

X users had suggestions, though:

See? It's that simple.

Talking about this will get you labeled a thought criminal in Europe.

They always omit the 'illegal' part of it.

The BBC doesn't seem to care about that, however.

Right.

Check it out.

As is all media.

Yes. Why?

They absolutely are. They're doing this knowing government will always come down on the side of the migrants.

