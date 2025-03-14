Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People) to Get Rich via the White House

'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

You know how we know things are going well for President Trump? Take a look at the quality of the Left's arguments against him.

Each argument is, incredibly, stupider than the last and that's really saying something coming from the party who think men can become women.

But this latest attack from Vox of all places might just take the cake:

They wrote that with a straight face, didn't they?

Here's more:

In the past week, Donald Trump announced that he would buy a Tesla and advertised the company’s vehicles at an event that turned the White House lawn into a showroom benefitting his ally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He also said that vandalizing Tesla cars — as some demonstrators have done to protest Musk — will be labeled an act of “domestic terrorism.”

It’s the latest and perhaps most egregious example of the conflicts of interest that have ensnared both Trump and Musk, who is leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role that has given the world’s richest man the ability to target and gut any government agency that draws his ire.

This isn’t anything new. Trump’s first term was riddled with unprecedented conflicts of interest.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump were both insanely wealthy prior to coming into office. Trump lost about 31% of his wealth after he announced his run in 2015.

They're going to ride that high horse straight into the sunset.

That's how it always goes with media.

Weird how Vox glosses over that part of it.

As we said, Trump has lost wealth by being president.

Tesla shares sank 15% last week (and the Left was cheering that).

That's (D)ifferent.

How much did Barack and Michelle Obama make from being in the White House?

Exactly.

Hunter's too busy painting.

Oh, wait.

Neither are we.

