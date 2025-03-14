Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People) to Get Rich via the White House

You know how we know things are going well for President Trump? Take a look at the quality of the Left's arguments against him.

Each argument is, incredibly, stupider than the last and that's really saying something coming from the party who think men can become women.

But this latest attack from Vox of all places might just take the cake:

The White House shouldn’t be a place for people to go enrich themselves. https://t.co/Ox74QybdyB — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 14, 2025

They wrote that with a straight face, didn't they?

Here's more:

In the past week, Donald Trump announced that he would buy a Tesla and advertised the company’s vehicles at an event that turned the White House lawn into a showroom benefitting his ally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He also said that vandalizing Tesla cars — as some demonstrators have done to protest Musk — will be labeled an act of “domestic terrorism.” It’s the latest and perhaps most egregious example of the conflicts of interest that have ensnared both Trump and Musk, who is leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role that has given the world’s richest man the ability to target and gut any government agency that draws his ire. This isn’t anything new. Trump’s first term was riddled with unprecedented conflicts of interest.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump were both insanely wealthy prior to coming into office. Trump lost about 31% of his wealth after he announced his run in 2015.

Oh get off your high horses you silly little twonks. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 14, 2025

They're going to ride that high horse straight into the sunset.

That's how it always goes with media.

I know really, the last guy even had his son living there while getting rich! — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) March 14, 2025

Weird how Vox glosses over that part of it.

Both Trump and Musk have incurred significant net financial harm from entering politics. It's the talentless, broke career politicians who make all the inexplicable gains. — The Central Scrutinizer™ (@Micky_Finn) March 14, 2025

As we said, Trump has lost wealth by being president.

Tesla shares sank 15% last week (and the Left was cheering that).

LOL. If only you had been preaching this when Democrats, and their henchmen in the Bureaucracy were stuffing their shell companies and bank accounts with billions of taxpayer's dollars pic.twitter.com/nenWnKKz0s — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) March 14, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

How much did Barack and Michelle Obama make from being in the White House?

Yes you need to wait for Netflix to give you hundreds of millions for no show jobs like the Obama's https://t.co/57YP2QeoZI — Drexl (@MedellinGooner) March 14, 2025

Exactly.

Biden family apparently unavailable for comment. https://t.co/TnjreafYSA — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) March 14, 2025

Hunter's too busy painting.

Oh, wait.

I’m not suspicious of people who went there rich and left rich, but rather those who went there with little and left wealthy. https://t.co/QWOrZ2cpqu — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 14, 2025

Neither are we.