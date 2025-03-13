Keep Dreamin', Bill! Kristol Publishes His Weird Fever Dream About GOP Turning on Musk and HELLO CRAZY

It appears the virus known as Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has mutated into a far more serious variant.

This one causes delusional dreams and fantasies, it seems.

Advertisement

It also makes you share those dreams with people, instead of never telling a soul how bat-guano crazy you are.

Here's Bill Kristol (remember when he was a conservative?), who has contracted this new variant and then wrote about it:

“Elon has to go. The CNN poll is basically right. Our numbers are sinking. The boss is down to 45 percent approval and Elon’s at 35 percent. He’s killing us. Thirty percent of our supporters don’t like him. Anyway, Elon’s our problem, not the Democrats.” https://t.co/hpM04qTXjC — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 13, 2025

It's all made up.

He says it was a dream.

He's insane.

A fake quote from a fake dream. Wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t read it. The left has gone utterly insane. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 13, 2025

Trump has broken them.

A quote from a dream of yours, this is what you call reporting?



You must have signed some deal with that trash site and now are struggling to come up with content. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 13, 2025

No, Bill really thinks he's the good guy here.

Don't eat so many pickles before you go to sleep, Bill. — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 13, 2025

And maybe go outside and touch grass instead of obsessing over Trump.

This should open with:



"Dear Diary - last night I had a dream . . . " — OneFlewOver_USA (@OneFlewOver_USA) March 13, 2025

That's Acosta's shtick, though.

Rasmussen has Trump at 52% approval. CNN's own poll 2 weeks ago has 70% of their viewers approving of Trumps actions discussed in his congress speech. — TF (@SBLvibes) March 13, 2025

Bill's grasp of reality is slipping.

Just so there is no confusion, the material inside quotation marks is an imagined conversation that the author says was revealed to him in a dream. https://t.co/8suHTRv7GE — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 13, 2025

Can someone do a welfare check on Bill, please?

Kristol fabricated this quote from a “dream” he claimed he had last night. I kid you not. All so he could post as though it was an actual quote.



This is how insane democrats have become. https://t.co/EpvHX99kC2 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 13, 2025

While they tell us Trump is the threat and a liar.

It’s wild how one man broke so many people. https://t.co/KlZbRx7ysL — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) March 13, 2025

It really is wild.

They're all so unhinged, it's almost comical.