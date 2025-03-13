Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
Keep Dreamin', Bill! Kristol Publishes His Weird Fever Dream About GOP Turning on Musk and HELLO CRAZY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

It appears the virus known as Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has mutated into a far more serious variant.

This one causes delusional dreams and fantasies, it seems. 

It also makes you share those dreams with people, instead of never telling a soul how bat-guano crazy you are.

Here's Bill Kristol (remember when he was a conservative?), who has contracted this new variant and then wrote about it:

It's all made up.

He says it was a dream.

He's insane.

Trump has broken them. 

No, Bill really thinks he's the good guy here.

And maybe go outside and touch grass instead of obsessing over Trump.

That's Acosta's shtick, though.

Bill's grasp of reality is slipping.

Can someone do a welfare check on Bill, please?

While they tell us Trump is the threat and a liar.

It really is wild.

They're all so unhinged, it's almost comical.

