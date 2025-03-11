Signed, Sealed, NOT Delivered: DOGE Seeks to Claw Back $3 BILLION for Unmade Electric USPS Trucks

As Democrats scream and cry about DOGE and Elon Musk cutting back wasteful spending, it's good to remember exactly what sort of things our government carelessly, recklessly wastes our tax dollars on.

Because there's plenty of waste that can be cut without harming essential services.

Like these postal trucks, as LibsofTikTok noted:

Get that? $3 billion dollars, three years, and fewer than 100 trucks (ugly trucks, by the way) actually delivered.

That's $32 million per truck.

Seems suspect, no?

Fox News also had a report on this:

Two top DOGE lawmakers are introducing a bill to claw back $3 billion authorized under former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was designated to create an electric vehicle (EV) fleet for the United States Postal Service (USPS). A South Carolina defense contractor responsible for the 60,000-vehicle order was already "far behind schedule" as of November. A Washington Post exposé revealed that by then, fewer than 100 of these vehicles had been delivered to USPS. Citing that, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, DOGE Caucus chair, and Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, will be forwarding the "Return to Sender Act," seeking to recoup what is about 30% of the overall appropriation in Biden’s law that was intended to be geared toward reducing inflation. The Postal Service was to receive an initial order of 50,000 EV delivery trucks from defense contractor Oshkosh within the next three years, but only 93 had been produced by November, according to the Post.

So, where is the rest of that money?

Why did it take so long to produce 93 trucks and what about the remaining 49,907?

They look very stupid, and they don't seem at all aerodynamic or efficient.

But, then again, it's government.

Efficiency is anathema to them.

*****

Quick note: Since yesterday’s hack of X, some features have not been working. This includes the embed codes we normally use to include posts in Twitchy stories. While X works on fixing the issue, we’re doing our best to bring you great stories. In the meantime, things may look slightly different. We appreciate your understanding.