Lefty UCLA Professor Calls for Military Coup Against Trump (to Defend Our Democracy, of Course)

There's an ideological rot on college campuses as Leftists infect our institutions of higher education. And that's turning universities into hotbeds of radical Leftist thinking instead of places of learning. We can mock it, but it's a problem that has to be addressed sooner rather than later.

And what started out as an influx of gender-studies majors has turned into full-blown insanity. Like UCLA Law professor Peter Arenella, who wants a military coup against Donald Trump.

UCLA Law professor calls for a military coup against Trump @UCLA pic.twitter.com/MCIZkOhT14 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

This seems really insurrection-y to us, and a threat to democracy.

If this had happened under Joe Biden, his weaponized DoJ would have 50 prosecutors working on locking the professor up forever. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 9, 2025

YUP.

That's the safest bet ever.

There is no telling how much his teaching will impact some of his students. — dcbwaggett (@dcbwaggett) March 9, 2025

Law students, too. The people tasked with either putting us in prison or keeping us out of prison.

That's a bad, bad thing.

Parents: It costs about $300k to attend UCLA for four years… about $150k if you’re in state. This is what they learn: pic.twitter.com/unnZOY7Hau — Brad Conley⚖️🇺🇸 (@JB_Conley) March 9, 2025

There are better ways to spend your money.

This UCLA law professor is a perfect example of the radical left's disdain for democracy and free speech.



They can't accept that Trump won the election with help from Elon Musk, so they resort to calling for a military coup.



This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and un-American,… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 9, 2025

Yes, it is a perfect encapsulation of the Left's disdain for all those things.

Why are these people not getting visits from law enforcement? — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) March 9, 2025

They should be getting visits from law enforcement.

hey”professor” we do NOT have a democracy— you are very poorly informed - I hope you failed your tenure review- it may need to be reconsidered https://t.co/M6wEwEA7cA — Craig Van Der Veer (@vdvbrainmd) March 9, 2025

No, we don't. But applying the professor's own rules -- that Donald Trump also won the popular vote -- he's undermining democracy.

For people who hate cops & military, they are anxious for “not themselves” to stage a coup https://t.co/811LYgDJAH — Garr Baker (@realgarrbaker) March 9, 2025

They like when law enforcement does their bidding.

THESE are the people teaching your kids in brainwashing factories, better known as our colleges and universities. https://t.co/KL2Wx6bsEp — Proud American Conservative (@MperfctAmerican) March 9, 2025

Parents should be aware.

Remember when advocating for the removal of a sitting Chief Executive was regarded as insurrection-y, and therefore wholly unforgivable...? https://t.co/LdjyEntn6Y — Ward Bond: "I Have a Note from My Mother." (@Bond11Ward) March 9, 2025

We remember.