Lefty UCLA Professor Calls for Military Coup Against Trump (to Defend Our Democracy, of Course)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 09, 2025
meme

There's an ideological rot on college campuses as Leftists infect our institutions of higher education. And that's turning universities into hotbeds of radical Leftist thinking instead of places of learning. We can mock it, but it's a problem that has to be addressed sooner rather than later.

And what started out as an influx of gender-studies majors has turned into full-blown insanity. Like UCLA Law professor Peter Arenella, who wants a military coup against Donald Trump.

This seems really insurrection-y to us, and a threat to democracy.

YUP.

That's the safest bet ever.

Law students, too. The people tasked with either putting us in prison or keeping us out of prison.

That's a bad, bad thing.

There are better ways to spend your money.

Yes, it is a perfect encapsulation of the Left's disdain for all those things.

They should be getting visits from law enforcement.

No, we don't. But applying the professor's own rules -- that Donald Trump also won the popular vote -- he's undermining democracy.

They like when law enforcement does their bidding.

Parents should be aware.

We remember.

