It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Bernie Is BIG MAD About Musk's Involvement in WI Supreme Court Race

Wisconsin has a big Supreme Court race on April 1. If the court remains in the hands of the liberal majority, a lot of Wisconsin's policies -- from concealed carry to school choice to the union-busting Act 10 -- could be overturned by court ruling. Republicans own the state legislature, but the Left will use the courts to circumvent the democratic process. As they always do.

Advertisement

Elon Musk is aware of what's at stake, and getting involved financially.

Which is making the Left furious. Including wealthy socialist Bernie Sanders.

WATCH:

Bernie Sanders: “Musk is so arrogant that he is even intervening in a Supreme Court election right here in Wisconsin… if this guy can intervene in a Supreme Court election in one state, you tell me what mayor's race, what governor's race, what Senate race he cannot buy.” pic.twitter.com/iQM7lUrEmQ — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) March 8, 2025

Absent from his tirade is any mention of George Soros.

Who can buy elections at will, without any objection from the Left.

He's an American citizen, exercising his First Amendment rights



Bernie has no problem with billionaires that support democrats getting involved in elections — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) March 9, 2025

The hypocrisy is glaring.

What are you doing in Wisconsin, Bernie? 🤔 — ‘The Editor’ (@WorkPlaceRpt) March 8, 2025

Exactly. He doesn't live here, so why is he getting involved?

First why is Bernie in Wisconsin?



Second how many soft on crime DAs did Soros install across the country?



Third how much money did Soro donate to this election in Wisconsin?



I know, I know it’s (D)ifferent 🙄 — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) March 9, 2025

It's always (D)ifferent when THEY do it.

Stupid assertion. If money could buy elections, Kamala would be President now. — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) March 9, 2025

Correct.

But money only buys elections when Republicans win, of course.

What is @elonmusk doing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court???



Why do we hear these assertions, but never the evidence behind them?



Because Bernie Sanders is full of it — DC INSIDER 🪖🇺🇸 (AKA “The Crime Dawg”) (@RetiredCrimeDog) March 9, 2025

He's so full of it he stinks.

Says the guy from Vermont. https://t.co/xJ420TtAUA — Brick (@Brick_House04) March 9, 2025

And last time we checked, Vermont is not Wisconsin.

What a compete troll. Not a thread of truth. https://t.co/4Ll0H6XTEU — Future School (@AldersonCam) March 9, 2025

Not a single lick of truth.

can someone tell me why it's ok for Bernie to gi to WI and influence the Supreme Court Election but not Elon? https://t.co/iLVsS01UcO — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) March 9, 2025

Because Bernie is a Democrat, and it's okay when they do it.

Sanders just told his audience they are too stupid to vote correctly and they cheered. https://t.co/zsMyCCKjb7 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 9, 2025

Advertisement

Like the trained seals they are.

No one should take this guy seriously. What change has he helped enact? He stepped aside for the mainstream candidate twice dooming his policies. And He supported Biden and that whole mess. He's the biggest grifter out there. https://t.co/xL8nAXo6o3 — Nick Chaconas (@NicholasChacon9) March 9, 2025

He's gotten rich and never held a real job. Grifter is putting it mildly.