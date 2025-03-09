It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Bernie Is BIG MAD About Musk's Involvement in WI Supreme Court Race

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Wisconsin has a big Supreme Court race on April 1. If the court remains in the hands of the liberal majority, a lot of Wisconsin's policies -- from concealed carry to school choice to the union-busting Act 10 -- could be overturned by court ruling. Republicans own the state legislature, but the Left will use the courts to circumvent the democratic process. As they always do.

Elon Musk is aware of what's at stake, and getting involved financially.

Which is making the Left furious. Including wealthy socialist Bernie Sanders.

WATCH:

Absent from his tirade is any mention of George Soros.

Who can buy elections at will, without any objection from the Left.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

Exactly. He doesn't live here, so why is he getting involved?

It's always (D)ifferent when THEY do it.

Correct.

But money only buys elections when Republicans win, of course.

He's so full of it he stinks.

And last time we checked, Vermont is not Wisconsin.

Not a single lick of truth.

Because Bernie is a Democrat, and it's okay when they do it.

Like the trained seals they are.

He's gotten rich and never held a real job. Grifter is putting it mildly.

