Pearl Harbor Survivor Jessie Mahaffey Dies Aged 102

Another survivor of the December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

Jessie Alton Mahaffey, of Many Louisiana, was 102 years old.

Jessie Mahaffey survived Pearl Harbor and lived to be 102.



Louisiana is grateful for his heroic service to America!https://t.co/ANfHKs3wRd — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 7, 2025

Jessie Alton Mahaffey survived the attack on Pearl Harbor while being stationed on the infamous battleship, the USS Oklahoma.His family said he has passed away at the age of 102. Our news team spoke to Mr. Mahaffey for a Veterans Voices special report in 2022. 'He was placed inside the city office and I was put on the battleship Oklahoma,' Mahaffey said. Mahaffey recounted how he joined in the United States Army in 1941. Born in Florien, Louisiana, he and a group of friends graduated high school and made their way to Shreveport to enlist. He was sent to board the now infamous USS Oklahoma that was soon stationed in Hawaii. When on December 7 of that year, Japanese bombers appeared in the skies and began the attack on Pearl Harbor. Torpedoes hit the Oklahoma’s hull and the ship capsized. 'Then it sunk on December 7. First, it all started with Oklahoma. It was easy. She gradually rolled over, and we slid off the bottom of it,' Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey also survived the sinking of the USS Northampton after the Japanese torpedoed it in November 1942.

By this writer's count, there are now only 15 Pearl Harbor survivors still living.

God bless him, indeed.

We must show immense respect for anyone who has bravely defended our country.



Let’s take a moment to acknowledge their sacrifices and express our gratitude for their unwavering commitment.



Thank you for sharing your stories and experiences. — Sean Kiffor 🇺🇸 (@KifforSean) March 7, 2025

Going to Pearl Harbor was one of the most solemn and sobering experiences of this writer's life. So, yes, this.

Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate 🫡🇺🇸⚓️ — Larry Lee (@lblee58) March 8, 2025

Amen.

RIP! Until Valhalla! — Top H (@TopH_USMC) March 8, 2025

Until Valhalla.

🇺🇸❤️🫡 Respect and gratitude to a noble & great American hero https://t.co/BF8flO6MHk — JustSayin (@LaneyNackos) March 8, 2025

We offer the most profound respect and gratitude.

The obituary tells of his other war ship events, what a resilient man. https://t.co/QAzrOIfnDq — MeandmyBostons (@MyBostonsX) March 7, 2025

He's part of what we call the 'Greatest Generation', and we call them that for a reason.

Mahaffey is survived by his sons George and Clarence, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We extend our condolences to the Mahaffey family.

Fair winds and following seas, Sailor.