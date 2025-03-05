Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy

Reddit can be interesting. It can also be an absolute cesspool of Leftist insanity.
This is an example of the latter:
Redditors are genuinely brain damaged. pic.twitter.com/h8Q8c4SzHF— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 3, 2025
It's also a fantasy.
We must start WW3 to prevent a hypothetical scenario where Canada defeats us in WW3. Ok.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 3, 2025
Make it make sense.
I like the subtle admission that neither Canada nor Europe would be as magnanimous in victory in WW3 as the US was in WW2.— Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) March 4, 2025
Really telling, no?
Canada: Not allowed private gun ownership. Standing army of 44,000. Defense budget paid by USA.— Sir Kolbath (@SirKolbath_2) March 4, 2025
Mexico: not allowed private gun ownership. Standing army of 412,000. Defense budget paid by USA.
Europe: Not allowed private gun ownership. Total standing army of 1.2-1.5M. Defense…
The entire post reads:
USA: 1.3M in standing armed forces. Militia of private gun owners comprising 122 million gun owners with 580M private firearms and 3.1 TRILLION rounds of ammunition.
“There would be a gun behind every blade of grass.”
Bring it.
We like those odds.
Literally. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wJ8hVyRyBS— Troy Lindsey 🇺🇸 🌽 (@TroyLindsey22) March 4, 2025
That explains so much.
“Honey come see this made up map I made” pic.twitter.com/USGMY7mAPz— The Russian Epistemologist (@ejejjuk) March 3, 2025
We chuckled.
Ahem... pic.twitter.com/XCZt3uw7MC— Meddlesome (@meddlesome__) March 4, 2025
And now we laughed out loud.
Ok the removal message may be the funniest part of the whole thing pic.twitter.com/izkGQ4T4vu— I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) March 4, 2025
Hahahahahahaha!
And we're dead.
The Euros are occupying APPALACHIA?— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) March 5, 2025
Ask Not For Whom the Bell Tolls, Euro boys, IT TOLLS FOR THEE.
Also, not to be racist or nothing, but there's enough wild and wooly mountain man blood in Utah and Texas to un-occupy that Mexican zone in about a week and have everyone down to… https://t.co/W5a5QrSOF7
It would go so badly for Canada, Europe, and Mexico.
My pronouns are now wish/a/motherf**ker/would https://t.co/5q6ov14Ty2 pic.twitter.com/4d7Wo6Mfko— 🏴☠️W3ND1G0🏴☠️🪶 (@2A_W3ND1G0) March 4, 2025
It would be fun. For us.
For them? Not so much.
perhaps the weirdest thing about this map is the baja peninsula was apparently wiped off the face of the earth in WWIII? https://t.co/DE7J1t2ERX— blighter (@blightersort) March 5, 2025
Heh.
We hadn't even noticed that.
The good news is that we don't have to worry about this map ever becoming a reality.
