Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Reddit can be interesting. It can also be an absolute cesspool of Leftist insanity.

This is an example of the latter:

It's also a fantasy.

Make it make sense.

Really telling, no?

The entire post reads:

USA: 1.3M in standing armed forces. Militia of private gun owners comprising 122 million gun owners with 580M private firearms and 3.1 TRILLION rounds of ammunition. 

“There would be a gun behind every blade of grass.”

Bring it.

We like those odds.

That explains so much.

We chuckled.

And now we laughed out loud.

Hahahahahahaha!

And we're dead.

It would go so badly for Canada, Europe, and Mexico.

It would be fun. For us.

For them? Not so much.

Heh.

We hadn't even noticed that.

The good news is that we don't have to worry about this map ever becoming a reality.

