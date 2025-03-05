'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users...
A Tale of Two Americas: Trump’s Triumph Exposes the Democrats’ Moral Collapse
WOMP WOMP: Not Only Did Voters LOVE Trump's Speech, They HATED Al Green's...
Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
Michael Cohen (No, Not THAT Guy) Says Trump Is Racist for Mocking Liz Warren's Native American Lie

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last night, one of the best moments came when President Donald Trump spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine. As Twitchy readers know, the President and Vice President are pushing for peace in the region after years of fighting.

But one person seemed thrilled about the prospect of a years-long war in Europe: Elizabeth Warren. 

Her applause at the thought of spending billions of dollars and thousands of lives got her some wicked side-eye from Vice President J.D. Vance and a call out from Trump, who referred to her snarkily as 'Pocahontas.'

Of course there was someone whining about it being 'racist':

What an unfortunate name, sir.

Yes, you're doing great, Mikey.

He'll never answer those questions.

They are incapable of growing up.

He knows this. We know this. He knows we know this. But he wants to play the 'Trump is a racist!' card anyway.

'ORANGE MAN BAD!' - Michael, probably.

It's far less racist.

Correct.

Very much so.

That would mean holding a Democrat accountable and guys like Michael don't do that.

Fauxcahontas is much funnier. Trump always misses that opportunity, though.

Either way, calling her a name isn't racist.

But here's what's racist: Elizabeth Warren actually appropriating a culture to which she didn't belong to receive socioeconomic benefits from it.

Making fun of her shamelessness is not.

Glad we cleared that up.

