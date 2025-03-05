Michael Cohen (No, Not THAT Guy) Says Trump Is Racist for Mocking Liz Warren's Native American Lie

Last night, one of the best moments came when President Donald Trump spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine. As Twitchy readers know, the President and Vice President are pushing for peace in the region after years of fighting.

But one person seemed thrilled about the prospect of a years-long war in Europe: Elizabeth Warren.

Her applause at the thought of spending billions of dollars and thousands of lives got her some wicked side-eye from Vice President J.D. Vance and a call out from Trump, who referred to her snarkily as 'Pocahontas.'

Of course there was someone whining about it being 'racist':

I really wish media commentators would point out that Trump calling Warren Pocahontas is unambiguously racist https://t.co/CY5ILLd3bM — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) March 5, 2025

What an unfortunate name, sir.

She lied about being an Indian for like 30 years to game the system.



But please go on. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 5, 2025

Yes, you're doing great, Mikey.

Oh, how is it racist? Who is being slighted by this? Are Native Americans horrified to be lumped in with Elizabeth "Whiter Than Clorox" Warren? — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) March 5, 2025

He'll never answer those questions.

Oh shut the f**k up.



No one is playing this game anymore. Grow up. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 5, 2025

They are incapable of growing up.

He's goofing on this fraud for claiming she's a Native American. It dates back to 2012, you idiot. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2025

He knows this. We know this. He knows we know this. But he wants to play the 'Trump is a racist!' card anyway.

Wait, what? She literally lied and claimed native american heritage to get a job she wasn't qualified for. What is your major malfunction? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 5, 2025

'ORANGE MAN BAD!' - Michael, probably.

Is that more or less racist than a white woman taking a spot at Harvard from a person of color? — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) March 5, 2025

It's far less racist.

it's not racist to make fun of someone for pretending to be native american https://t.co/3Xqdpiqgow pic.twitter.com/mpKfZk0E0N — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 5, 2025

Correct.

It's not. Pretending to be a minority is, however, racist. https://t.co/4gPtbJBcWZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 5, 2025

Very much so.

There are certain moments when you realize there's no limit on the willingness of media people to lie.



One was when they decided to pretend Trump was using racist insults to mock Native Americans with "Pocahontas," rather than mocking Liz Warren for pretending to be one. https://t.co/2seeoDhYYp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 5, 2025

That would mean holding a Democrat accountable and guys like Michael don't do that.

It’s not racist to mock someone for lying about being Native American and using that lie to advance their career and to publish recipes in the Pow Wow Chow cookbook, although I will continue to insist that Trump should use the much funnier Fauxcahontas moniker. https://t.co/YmrdigFVYD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 5, 2025

Fauxcahontas is much funnier. Trump always misses that opportunity, though.

Either way, calling her a name isn't racist.

But here's what's racist: Elizabeth Warren actually appropriating a culture to which she didn't belong to receive socioeconomic benefits from it.

Making fun of her shamelessness is not.

Glad we cleared that up.