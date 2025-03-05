Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Injury

'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

This is who the Left is. They can pretend they're tolerant, compassionate, and kind.

But it's all a show.

When the cards are on the table, they are the cruelest, most selfish, and vile people on the planet.

Here's one of them, laughing at a video of Payton McNabb getting permanently injured by a boy playing on the girls' volleyball team.

Payton was left with partial paralysis and a traumatic brain injury.

And Emma thinks that's funny.

Nailed it.

She will never do this.

They are soulless ghouls, through and through.

So when she tries to delete and deny, we've got the receipts.

She sure does.

But she's not.

We believe her. She's awful.

Democrats wore pink to protest Trump's 'war on women' and Emma laughs at a woman actually getting hurt by policies Democrats support.

Downright evil.

See, Donald Trump is bad, so anyone who is remotely kind to him deserves to be mocked and hurt.

That's exactly what she's laughing at.

Don't be like Emma.

