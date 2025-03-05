Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Injury

This is who the Left is. They can pretend they're tolerant, compassionate, and kind.
But it's all a show.
When the cards are on the table, they are the cruelest, most selfish, and vile people on the planet.
Here's one of them, laughing at a video of Payton McNabb getting permanently injured by a boy playing on the girls' volleyball team.
Hahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/D1tZ3IOw8Z— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 5, 2025
Payton was left with partial paralysis and a traumatic brain injury.
And Emma thinks that's funny.
Oh, that makes sense. At first I thought you were laughing about a man assaulting a young woman. pic.twitter.com/f7FG9wZi7C— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 5, 2025
Nailed it.
It's time to take a step back and figure out how you got to the point of laughing at a teen girl getting brutally injured by a man. It's not too late to turn back, Emma.— Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) March 5, 2025
She will never do this.
So now Democrats are mocking women after they suffer traumatic brain injuries by men?— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 5, 2025
Ghoulish. pic.twitter.com/gzALBV17TO
They are soulless ghouls, through and through.
FYI, bish, you need to rename your "majority report", because I ASSURE you that you're not on the majority side here. And yes, it's screen snipped and captured. pic.twitter.com/JoZ1uIRfm2— Pam D (@soirchick) March 5, 2025
So when she tries to delete and deny, we've got the receipts.
The only funny thing about this post is that this Emma woman thinks she’s your moral better— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 5, 2025
She sure does.
But she's not.
When people show you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/ds6n6unXHg pic.twitter.com/45eAmoLqcB— 🐿️ 🦆 Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) March 5, 2025
Recommended
We believe her. She's awful.
I guess this is why Ds didn’t stand last night. They think the plight of those honored by Trump is funny. https://t.co/qxeaGWTaDW— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2025
Democrats wore pink to protest Trump's 'war on women' and Emma laughs at a woman actually getting hurt by policies Democrats support.
You’re laughing at a teenager who was severely injured and suffered a traumatic brain injury?— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) March 5, 2025
Are you f**king kidding me? I thought you were a fool but now I think you’re cruel and downright evil too. https://t.co/F2BsKb87Lc
Downright evil.
Is there something funny about a girl getting permanent brain damage from being spiked in the face with a volleyball by a man? https://t.co/pbWt3ve8sX— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2025
See, Donald Trump is bad, so anyone who is remotely kind to him deserves to be mocked and hurt.
Just so we're clear...— RBe (@RBPundit) March 5, 2025
You're laughing that a teenaged girl was injured by a biological male in a sporting event? https://t.co/m7ZcV9G0vu
That's exactly what she's laughing at.
Don't be like Emma.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member