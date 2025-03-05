Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview

The Democrats have spent the last month and a half with their hair on fire about President Donald Trump's DOGE plans to cut back government waste.

While there have been no cuts to Medicare, Social Security, or Veterans Affairs, Democrats keep screaming they're going to happen. But here's Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins setting the record straight.

WATCH:

VA Sec. Doug Collins, blasts Democrats for claiming that the Trump administration is cutting Veteran benefits.



"Let's deal in facts: Facts are we are not cutting healthcare. Facts are we are not cutting benefits-- just last week we finished more veteran benefit disability claims… pic.twitter.com/aEFhR4LG3w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

Well said.

As in every business on the planet...



...if you cut overhead costs, you can deliver more savings to the consumer



This is common sense and the democrats are acting like they are shredding healthcare benefits or something. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 5, 2025

No lies detected.

Collins is right to push back with facts. There’s a lot of political spin around veterans’ benefits, but if claims are being processed faster and no cuts are happening, that’s what really matters. Taking care of veterans should be a priority for everyone. — Ibneqaisar. (@BluntVoices) March 5, 2025

And it will be for the Trump administration.

Right from the VA Secretary. This should put the lies to rest.



Should, but Democrats. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 5, 2025

Democrats gonna Democrat.

As a veteran receiving healthcare and benefits. They are still there, I haven't lost anything. Now it would be nice if we could get appointments without waiting 3-4 weeks — Chris Leonard (@RushCoachChris) March 5, 2025

Hopefully Trump can fix the wait times.

In fairness, Democrats can't fathom how you would cut the budget without cutting benefits to veterans. That's their problem. They will cut benefits long before they cut bureaucracy. Cutting bureaucracy is inconceivable to them. — Phillip Barker (@Phillip65736730) March 5, 2025

Their go-to is to cut programs that make it hurt, rather than the bureaucracy.

I can’t deal with the lies- you may not like Pres Trump or his policies but stop lying! https://t.co/JyIIsDTfKV — Lisa S (@forthekidstwo) March 5, 2025

The lies show they can't argue on substance.

Thanks for clarifying, Sec. Collins - but the truth is no one with an ounce of intelligence believes a word anyone on that side of the aisle says, particularly with respect to President Trump and his administration. https://t.co/NdKnLIqlxB — Abby Normal in Texas 🔅 (@Treep52) March 5, 2025

Democrats will never believe anything Trump says.

How are those auction paddles coming along @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems



NO BENEFITS ARE BEING CUT and this you know but you need to lie to keep your power https://t.co/gQOZmj3LjB — L- just L (@L_onlyL) March 5, 2025

All they do is lie.