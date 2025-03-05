Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview

New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats have spent the last month and a half with their hair on fire about President Donald Trump's DOGE plans to cut back government waste.

While there have been no cuts to Medicare, Social Security, or Veterans Affairs, Democrats keep screaming they're going to happen. But here's Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins setting the record straight.

WATCH:

Well said.

No lies detected.

And it will be for the Trump administration.

Democrats gonna Democrat.

Hopefully Trump can fix the wait times.

Their go-to is to cut programs that make it hurt, rather than the bureaucracy.

The lies show they can't argue on substance.

Democrats will never believe anything Trump says.

All they do is lie.

