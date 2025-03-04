Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid a 'War Crime'

Israel is one of America's closest allies, which is why Democrats never waste an opportunity to attack the country.

Since October 2023, the Left has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, which is a grotesque lie. Israel didn't start the war, and Hamas doesn't get to scream 'genocide!' because Israel has been hammering them for 18 months. We've all seen the videos of the hostage exchanges; a country that's been targeted for genocide doesn't have the means or energy to stage massive parades as they hand over the innocent Israelis they kidnapped.

But the reality of the situation is lost on Leftists, because they're all Team Hamas. It's nice to see someone pushing back against claims of genocide and war crimes, as Mark Goldfeder did in this thread.

Dear @SenSanders:



International law is clear on these points, but you are either illiterate or willfully ignorant about what the laws actually say.



Either way, you are wrong and I can prove it because- unlike you- I will bring the receipts.



Let me explain: https://t.co/FtQ846K6vP — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Goldfeder is the director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, and he brings law and truth to Sanders' asinine claims of war crimes.

Yes, Israel has decided to cut off aid to Gaza because Hamas steals all the supplies and prevents the civilian population from getting them. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Yet the Left doesn't condemn Hamas for stealing aid.

No, doing so is not unlawful, and does not constitute collective punishment, the crime of starvation, blackmail, or any combination thereof. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Only in Sanders' head is this unlawful.

And no, it is not a close call, because international law is very very clear on these points. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Here's where Goldfeder goes into international law:

To begin, those who ignorantly claim that all blockades are automatically a war crime, are simply wrong.



Blockades are of course regulated by international humanitarian law, but not prohibited by it.https://t.co/mkZyAiBPHO — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Amazing how Democrats ignore the law when inconvenient for them.

To that end, of course siege law does have humanitarian aspects- including the requirement of facilitating the passage of food and medicine by third parties.



But that is IF and only IF the aid can be reliably delivered without diversion to the enemy. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

The aid ended up stolen by Hamas.

569 metric tons of aid went through the now-defunct Gaza pier, and none of it -- NONE OF IT -- got to the people of Gaza.

This is not a 'he said/she said' debate. Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention clearly states: — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Let's see what Article 23 says:

"Each High Contracting Party shall allow the free passage of all consignments of medical and hospital stores and objects necessary for religious worship intended only for civilians of another High Contracting Party, even if the latter is its adversary... — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Hamas doesn't do that.

It shall likewise permit the free passage of all consignments of essential foodstuffs, clothing and tonics intended for children under fifteen, expectant mothers and maternity cases... — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Hamas doesn't do this, either.

[Ok Bernie, here it comes, stay with me] — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

This is the good part.

The obligation of a High Contracting Party to allow the free passage of the consignments indicated in the preceding paragraph is subject to the condition that this Party is satisfied that there are no serious reasons for fearing: — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Important info follows:

a) that the consignments may be diverted from their destination, — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

Which happens in Gaza all the time.

b) that the control may not be effective, or — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

There's more than sufficient reason to believe control isn't effective.

c) that a definite advantage may accrue to the military efforts or economy of the enemy through the substitution of the above mentioned consignments for goods... — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

As Hamas is taking the aid for their own gain, there's plenty of reason to stop aid shipments.

Literally everyone knows that Hamas steals the aid- — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

We all know.

Even The New York Times reported this.

to the Palestinian Authority https://t.co/92m0WkVQlW — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

The Palestinian Authority, hardly Israeli sympathizers.

to the United Nationshttps://t.co/NKqoEzpAtq — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

The UN!

Hell, even Hamas admits it!https://t.co/eJSGALf35S — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2025

So why doesn't Sanders believe Hamas when they admit they steal the aid meant for the people of Gaza?

Why doesn't Sanders condemn Hamas as forcefully as he does Israel?

We all know why.