Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid a 'War Crime'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 04, 2025
Sarah D.

Israel is one of America's closest allies, which is why Democrats never waste an opportunity to attack the country.

Since October 2023, the Left has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, which is a grotesque lie. Israel didn't start the war, and Hamas doesn't get to scream 'genocide!' because Israel has been hammering them for 18 months. We've all seen the videos of the hostage exchanges; a country that's been targeted for genocide doesn't have the means or energy to stage massive parades as they hand over the innocent Israelis they kidnapped.

But the reality of the situation is lost on Leftists, because they're all Team Hamas. It's nice to see someone pushing back against claims of genocide and war crimes, as Mark Goldfeder did in this thread.

Goldfeder is the director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, and he brings law and truth to Sanders' asinine claims of war crimes.

Yet the Left doesn't condemn Hamas for stealing aid.

Only in Sanders' head is this unlawful.

Here's where Goldfeder goes into international law:

Historically Illiterate Liar Jamie Raskin Goes Full Gun-Grabber Defining 'Well-Regulated Militia'
Amy Curtis
Amazing how Democrats ignore the law when inconvenient for them.

The aid ended up stolen by Hamas.

569 metric tons of aid went through the now-defunct Gaza pier, and none of it -- NONE OF IT -- got to the people of Gaza.

Let's see what Article 23 says:

Hamas doesn't do that.

Hamas doesn't do this, either.

This is the good part.

Important info follows:

Which happens in Gaza all the time.

There's more than sufficient reason to believe control isn't effective.

As Hamas is taking the aid for their own gain, there's plenty of reason to stop aid shipments.

We all know.

Even The New York Times reported this.

The Palestinian Authority, hardly Israeli sympathizers.

The UN!

So why doesn't Sanders believe Hamas when they admit they steal the aid meant for the people of Gaza?

Why doesn't Sanders condemn Hamas as forcefully as he does Israel?

We all know why.

Historically Illiterate Liar Jamie Raskin Goes Full Gun-Grabber Defining 'Well-Regulated Militia'
Amy Curtis
