This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Now that she's no longer the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre is going to have to find a job somewhere, and today she went on 'The View' to do what can only be interpreted as an audition tape for her own show.

We'll start with her absurd claim that the Trump administration is 'destroying' freedom of the press:

Here's what Mediaite had to say:

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre likened President Donald Trump’s actions against the media since taking office to what one would typically see in countries like North Korea and Russia.

Jean-Pierre joined The View Tuesday for her post-White House interview, and she tore into what she sees as “state-TV”-style actions coming out of the briefing room she used to occupy, including the White House wrestling control of the press pool selection from the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) and banning the Associated Press from covering events over the outlet’s refusal to use the Trump-approved name “Gulf of America.”

Jean-Pierre argued that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s bombshell announcement that the White House team itself would select the rotation of the press pool for events — something the WHCA condemned — is similar to the control authoritarian governments like that of North Korea put on their media.

Yeah, he's not. This isn't North Korea.

This also is not 'state TV' -- a media wholly paid by, owned by and loyal to the Democratic Party, on the other hand, is.

Never forget that.

ALL OF THIS.

That's (D)ifferent.

KJP also had thoughts on DEI:

Because the Left never uses catch-all phrases for things they don't like. Calling people they disagreed with 'Nazis', for example.

Whenever this writer is someplace public and 'The View' is on television, she puts in her earbuds.

She also undermined Trump's election win:

Because of course.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

All they do is lie.

Like a hand in a glove.

So we're not the only ones to see it this way. Good to know.

