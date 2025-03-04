This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View (WATCH)

Now that she's no longer the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre is going to have to find a job somewhere, and today she went on 'The View' to do what can only be interpreted as an audition tape for her own show.

We'll start with her absurd claim that the Trump administration is 'destroying' freedom of the press:

Karine Jean-Pierre: Trump Taking Over WH Press Pool Makes It "State TV" Like North Korea



"When the White House press team decides to step in and override the White House Correspondents Association, who they have the job of doing that, then what we’re looking at is state TV." pic.twitter.com/bIMEBCcKxR — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) March 4, 2025

Here's what Mediaite had to say:

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre likened President Donald Trump’s actions against the media since taking office to what one would typically see in countries like North Korea and Russia. Jean-Pierre joined The View Tuesday for her post-White House interview, and she tore into what she sees as “state-TV”-style actions coming out of the briefing room she used to occupy, including the White House wrestling control of the press pool selection from the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) and banning the Associated Press from covering events over the outlet’s refusal to use the Trump-approved name “Gulf of America.” Jean-Pierre argued that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s bombshell announcement that the White House team itself would select the rotation of the press pool for events — something the WHCA condemned — is similar to the control authoritarian governments like that of North Korea put on their media.

Yeah, he's not. This isn't North Korea.

This also is not 'state TV' -- a media wholly paid by, owned by and loyal to the Democratic Party, on the other hand, is.

White House Press Team, you say? pic.twitter.com/IvIlEUW6tb — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) March 4, 2025

Never forget that.

Biden’s White House routinely sent pre-fabricated questions to friendly journalists and picked them in press conferences over critical journalists so they could amplify propaganda. In essence, Biden WH laid the groundwork of “state TV”, so forgive me for not giving a s**t. — Rootin’ Tootin’ Son of a Gun (@Big_Quippin) March 4, 2025

ALL OF THIS.

But kicking Fox out was perfectly fine — RW (@rwlawoffice) March 4, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

KJP also had thoughts on DEI:

Karine Jean-Pierre: "DEI is being used as a catch-all phrase for things they don’t like."



No, it's being used a phrase to describe incompetent people who were given jobs they did not earn. pic.twitter.com/aLOe1pfQQQ — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 4, 2025

Because the Left never uses catch-all phrases for things they don't like. Calling people they disagreed with 'Nazis', for example.

It’s the View, where folks turn for everything stupid. — Trumpster_007 (@Trumpster_007) March 4, 2025

Whenever this writer is someplace public and 'The View' is on television, she puts in her earbuds.

She also undermined Trump's election win:

KJP is lying and trying to belittle Donald Trump’s election win.



This is pathetic.



Trump won the electoral college and the popular vote.



89% of counties shifted in favor of Donald Trump.



Trump made huge gains in “solid blue states.”



Kamala Harris failed to flip a single… pic.twitter.com/lk2Plja0qo — Media Lies (@MediasLies) March 4, 2025

Because of course.

KJP pretending Trump didn’t win like he didn’t just make a historic comeback? Sounds like she’s living in a different timeline where Kamala Harris actually flipped some counties. Keep dreaming! — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) March 4, 2025

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

Everything about these people is built around lies. Not misinterpreting or misunderstanding anything, just never ending lies. — 80-DeuceOnTheLoose (@MANLEY6969) March 4, 2025

All they do is lie.

This absolute moron did nothing but gaslight and lie the entire time she was working for Biden and his handlers. She fits right in on the view. https://t.co/lOpUSaAHqw — D with Inspire and Beyond Co. (@InspirenBeyond) March 4, 2025

Like a hand in a glove.

This is an audition. https://t.co/WbfpvpCzi3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2025

So we're not the only ones to see it this way. Good to know.