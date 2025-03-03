The Hill Reports a Majority of Voters Disapprove of Trump's Performance, but Check Out WHO Ran the Poll

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 03, 2025
Twitchy

If the media and their polls were correct, Kamala Harris would be president today.

Thank goodness they were wrong.

They're wrong for a reason: they will do whatever it takes to undermine President Donald Trump at every turn. It doesn't matter what reality is, the narrative wins out. And that narrative is always: ORANGE MAN BAD! ORANGE MAN UNPOPULAR!

Here's The Hill doing the same thing again:

They write:

A majority in a new survey disapprove of President Trump’s job performance ahead of his scheduled address to Congress.

In the CNN poll released Sunday and conducted in the final five days of last month, 52 percent of respondents said they do not support “the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president”; 48 percent say they do support the president’s performance.

Pollsters also found 39 percent of respondents said the country would go toward a “right direction” through “the policies being proposed by Donald Trump,” while 45 percent disagreed.

LOL - a CNN poll.

Really?!

Remember that? Good times.

Trust in media is at all-time lows for a reason.

And that 51% is with a constant barrage of negative news stories. Imagine what it would be if media were honest and less biased.

Well, look at that.

Great poll.

The majority of CNN voters.

All twelve of them.

Same vibes.

Point and laugh. It's what they deserve.

