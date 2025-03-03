The Hill Reports a Majority of Voters Disapprove of Trump's Performance, but Check Out WHO Ran the Poll

If the media and their polls were correct, Kamala Harris would be president today.

Thank goodness they were wrong.

They're wrong for a reason: they will do whatever it takes to undermine President Donald Trump at every turn. It doesn't matter what reality is, the narrative wins out. And that narrative is always: ORANGE MAN BAD! ORANGE MAN UNPOPULAR!

Advertisement

Here's The Hill doing the same thing again:

Majority disapproves of President Trump job performance ahead of address to Congress: Survey https://t.co/Xq83wgYwR4 — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2025

They write:

A majority in a new survey disapprove of President Trump’s job performance ahead of his scheduled address to Congress. In the CNN poll released Sunday and conducted in the final five days of last month, 52 percent of respondents said they do not support “the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president”; 48 percent say they do support the president’s performance. Pollsters also found 39 percent of respondents said the country would go toward a “right direction” through “the policies being proposed by Donald Trump,” while 45 percent disagreed.

LOL - a CNN poll.

Really?!

...and Kamala Harris has an 8 point lead in Iowa. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 3, 2025

Remember that? Good times.

Majority of whom? No one believes this. — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 3, 2025

Trust in media is at all-time lows for a reason.

False. According to Rassmussen (a much more accurate polling agency), a majority of Americans (51%) approve of the President's job performance. — Serenity (@AmyrlynB) March 3, 2025

And that 51% is with a constant barrage of negative news stories. Imagine what it would be if media were honest and less biased.

Well, look at that.

Great poll.

Which Majority?!? The majority of idiots?!? We don’t honor their opinion anyway, and we certainly don’t honor yours! Buhbye now! 👋 😎 https://t.co/kAYEBPeKO9 — RhythmLotus ✝️☝️🇺🇸 (@rhythmlotus) March 3, 2025

The majority of CNN voters.

All twelve of them.

Joe Biden doesn’t have dementia and may run for reelection in 2028 🤡 https://t.co/XHou4KSond — Michelle Gaillard (@MichelleGa46490) March 3, 2025

Same vibes.

Point and laugh. It's what they deserve.