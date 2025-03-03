NY Businesses Sue Kathy Hochul Over $75 Billion Climate Change Law, Say It...
Left Rehashes 'A Day Without Immigrants' and NO ONE Notices Except the Media

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on March 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Fresh off the heels of Friday's failed 'economic blackout', the Left is taking a trip back to 2017 and staging another 'Day Without Immigrants' to protest against the federal government enforcing its duly enacted immigration laws.

Don't feel bad if you didn't know this was happening today. Most of us didn't, because it made no change eight years ago. It went so poorly that at least 100 people got fired for failing to show up for work in favor of protesting.

But the Left never misses an opportunity to not work, so here we go:

More from NBC Bay Area:

People across the United States are staying home from work or school Monday in a Day Without Immigrants protest against the ongoing federal immigration crackdown.

Organizers are hoping to show the economic power of the immigrant community, and students at Overfelt High School in San Jose are expected to participate in the planned nationwide call for boycotts and protests.

Can't wait to see what the stock market does this afternoon.

Bingo!

Nailed it.

Some employers did, and they fired the workers who protested.

Must be nice.

Everything was going normally in Wisconsin, too.

It's not. There's next to no support for this.

