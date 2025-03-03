Left Rehashes 'A Day Without Immigrants' and NO ONE Notices Except the Media

Fresh off the heels of Friday's failed 'economic blackout', the Left is taking a trip back to 2017 and staging another 'Day Without Immigrants' to protest against the federal government enforcing its duly enacted immigration laws.

Advertisement

Don't feel bad if you didn't know this was happening today. Most of us didn't, because it made no change eight years ago. It went so poorly that at least 100 people got fired for failing to show up for work in favor of protesting.

But the Left never misses an opportunity to not work, so here we go:

People across the Bay Area and beyond are staying home from work or school today in a Day Without Immigrants protest against the ongoing federal immigration crackdown. https://t.co/6pSXpKUGJZ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 3, 2025

More from NBC Bay Area:

People across the United States are staying home from work or school Monday in a Day Without Immigrants protest against the ongoing federal immigration crackdown. Organizers are hoping to show the economic power of the immigrant community, and students at Overfelt High School in San Jose are expected to participate in the planned nationwide call for boycotts and protests.

Can't wait to see what the stock market does this afternoon.

The vast majority are not against "immigrants".



The vast majority are against ILLEGAL immigrants. — Jeffrey Dean Hochderffer (@JHochderffer) March 3, 2025

Bingo!

Nailed it.

Study showed the last one didn't work. No one noticed. — MitchZ (@DinkFrink) March 3, 2025

Some employers did, and they fired the workers who protested.

Imagine being so wholly unproductive that you could stay home from work in protest and STILL have a job to come back to. — Bryan Smith (@Bryansxaccount) March 3, 2025

Must be nice.

China town didn’t get the message they still out there hustling — Gabriel herrera (@Bad_mothatrucka) March 3, 2025

Everything was going normally in Wisconsin, too.

Legal immigrants like myself and coworkers are still working today. I didn't see lighter traffic this morning on the way to work. I don't think much support is there. — jw1234 (@ADubsFan) March 3, 2025

It's not. There's next to no support for this.