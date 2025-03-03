Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confederacy

It takes some effort to be the most insufferable man on X, but John Fugelsang is really giving it the old college try. When he's not playing the Jesus card, he's spouting historically illiterate nonsense like this:

Um, they’re not even ashamed of the Confederacy yet. https://t.co/NFYl4FMd1K — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 2, 2025

Yeah, that's so wrong.

The history and politics of the Confederacy are much more complicated than a pea-brain like Fugelsang could ever comprehend.

The confederacy was Democrat, you ignorant dips**t. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) March 3, 2025

You'd think John -- who loves to pretend he's smarter than everyone -- would know this.

Um, the Confederates were Democrats. Feel free to apologize whenever you want to do so. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 3, 2025

Don't hold your breath for that apology.

Awe honey you’re trying to rewrite history. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) March 3, 2025

It's adorable.

Since you have comedian in your bio, I'm going to have to assume this is a bit. Either that or you are really, really stupid. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) March 3, 2025

You forgot the quotes around 'comedian' because Fugelsang hasn't said anything that was intentionally funny in years.

Why would Republicans be ashamed of the confederacy? That was all Democrats and the Republican Party was formed specifically to oppose it — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) March 3, 2025

Look at you, asking John the tough questions he won't ever answer.

That was Democrats. For the billionth time, lol. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) March 3, 2025

One of these days, the lesson will sink in.

Yes democrats suck. They are responsible for the confederacy and separate but equal. Democrats are unequivocally the stain on americas history. They are the absolute worst this country can offer. https://t.co/P4g9cIdK0A — The Lambast (@TheLambast) March 3, 2025

Yet John defends them, tirelessly.

John thought the confederacy was Republicans. Couldn’t admit he’s wrong in the comments. Don’t be like John. https://t.co/8xmM0avnHv — Mike (@mike_does_X) March 3, 2025

John will never, ever admit he's wrong.

Cognitive dissonance. We all know the confederacy was democratic, but in order to be right we gotta ignore that very very important detail. https://t.co/hen3el15Or — Tampa Bay Cane (@3stripesmike) March 3, 2025

And ignore it they do.