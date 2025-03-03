Here's a Story Those Claiming DOGE Hasn't Found Fraud Should Be Made to...
Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confederacy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 03, 2025
Twitchy

It takes some effort to be the most insufferable man on X, but John Fugelsang is really giving it the old college try. When he's not playing the Jesus card, he's spouting historically illiterate nonsense like this:

Yeah, that's so wrong. 

The history and politics of the Confederacy are much more complicated than a pea-brain like Fugelsang could ever comprehend.

You'd think John -- who loves to pretend he's smarter than everyone -- would know this.

Don't hold your breath for that apology.

It's adorable.

You forgot the quotes around 'comedian' because Fugelsang hasn't said anything that was intentionally funny in years.

Look at you, asking John the tough questions he won't ever answer.

One of these days, the lesson will sink in.

Yet John defends them, tirelessly.

John will never, ever admit he's wrong.

And ignore it they do.

