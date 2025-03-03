Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confed...
Haitian Man Flown to NC Under Biden's Immigration Policy Murdered Three Family Members

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 03, 2025
Various

When will this stop?

How many times will we get stories about migrants committing violent crimes before we take immigration and our borders seriously?

In North Carolina, three people -- including two children -- are dead because of the Biden-Harris administration's CHNV migrant flight program.

More from Fox News:

A Haitian migrant charged with triple murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, who allegedly killed several members of his family last week, had come to the U.S. as part of former President Biden’s controversial migrant flights program, according to authorities.

The Fayetteville Police Department said that 26-year-old Mackendy Darbouze has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, as well as a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Police responded to a home at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 after receiving a report that a stabbing had occurred in a home.

This is the same program that flew Laken Riley's killer to Georgia.

Yes it is.

Out of our country.

We wouldn't be surprised.

The Left doesn't care. They will rabidly demand we ban all guns to 'save one life' and won't even consider immigration reform, which continues to cost lives.

He never will be.

They did this.

According to Grok, over 37,000 people have been deported as of February 20. He's working on it.

Clearly.

And yeah, Michael Moore said that.

An older woman and two children.

Just incredibly maddening.

People actually fled this and Biden imported it.

