Haitian Man Flown to NC Under Biden's Immigration Policy Murdered Three Family Members

When will this stop?
How many times will we get stories about migrants committing violent crimes before we take immigration and our borders seriously?
In North Carolina, three people -- including two children -- are dead because of the Biden-Harris administration's CHNV migrant flight program.
Haitian man who stabbed three people to death came into the U.S. in 2024 under Biden‘s CHNV migrant flight program.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2025
Biden imported this psycho into our country who then murdered 3 people in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/vO2MmDN1Nm
A Haitian migrant charged with triple murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, who allegedly killed several members of his family last week, had come to the U.S. as part of former President Biden’s controversial migrant flights program, according to authorities.
The Fayetteville Police Department said that 26-year-old Mackendy Darbouze has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, as well as a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old.
Police responded to a home at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 after receiving a report that a stabbing had occurred in a home.
This is the same program that flew Laken Riley's killer to Georgia.
Biden’s open-border disaster is still killing Americans. This blood is on his hands!— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 2, 2025
Yes it is.
Get this psychopath out of my state.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 2, 2025
Out of our country.
Recommended
and soros woke DA try to keep him out of jail and back on the street— Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) March 3, 2025
We wouldn't be surprised.
How many lost or ruined lives has the Democratic Party's push for open borders cost the U.S.? How many lost or ruined lives are there in Europe and elsewhere due to demands for open borders from the EU, UN, and liberal politicians?— TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) March 2, 2025
The world needs strong borders.
The Left doesn't care. They will rabidly demand we ban all guns to 'save one life' and won't even consider immigration reform, which continues to cost lives.
Biden needs to be held legally accountable for this.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025
He never will be.
Your Democratic Party America….. https://t.co/Gdg8focJJ5— 🇺🇸Support The Mandate🇺🇸 (@TonysrAnthony) March 3, 2025
They did this.
Biden's CHNV was illegal and unconstitutional.— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 3, 2025
It needs to be repealed, the people who created it investigated and all the illegals it let in deported.
We need to really step up the pace of deportations. What's taking so long? https://t.co/6r5OylBncP
According to Grok, over 37,000 people have been deported as of February 20. He's working on it.
This is clearly the guy liberals are saying is gonna cure cancer. https://t.co/c21FVVoi8g— Boom Flavacol (@BoomFlavacol) March 3, 2025
Clearly.
And yeah, Michael Moore said that.
Victims aged 77, 13 and 4.— SGECLECTIC2 (@ScandinavianBot) March 3, 2025
They don't want a better life. They want a better environment to do their normal, brutal way of life in. https://t.co/atBwWP6kz3 pic.twitter.com/kD2iluqoQU
An older woman and two children.
Just incredibly maddening.
As an American of Haitian ethnicity , this is what my family was fleeing in the 60s . When I heard Biden opened the border up I freaked out because the G9 terrorist gang killed my cousin for opening up a school . For all I know this guy can be a member of that . https://t.co/pKSheL5A1a— 🇭🇹Sigma Black Machismo🇺🇸 (@S_B_Machismo) March 3, 2025
People actually fled this and Biden imported it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member