Haitian Man Flown to NC Under Biden's Immigration Policy Murdered Three Family Members

When will this stop?

How many times will we get stories about migrants committing violent crimes before we take immigration and our borders seriously?

In North Carolina, three people -- including two children -- are dead because of the Biden-Harris administration's CHNV migrant flight program.

Advertisement

Haitian man who stabbed three people to death came into the U.S. in 2024 under Biden‘s CHNV migrant flight program.



Biden imported this psycho into our country who then murdered 3 people in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/vO2MmDN1Nm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2025

More from Fox News:

A Haitian migrant charged with triple murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, who allegedly killed several members of his family last week, had come to the U.S. as part of former President Biden’s controversial migrant flights program, according to authorities. The Fayetteville Police Department said that 26-year-old Mackendy Darbouze has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, as well as a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old. Police responded to a home at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 after receiving a report that a stabbing had occurred in a home.

This is the same program that flew Laken Riley's killer to Georgia.

Biden’s open-border disaster is still killing Americans. This blood is on his hands! — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 2, 2025

Yes it is.

Get this psychopath out of my state. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 2, 2025

Out of our country.

and soros woke DA try to keep him out of jail and back on the street — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) March 3, 2025

We wouldn't be surprised.

How many lost or ruined lives has the Democratic Party's push for open borders cost the U.S.? How many lost or ruined lives are there in Europe and elsewhere due to demands for open borders from the EU, UN, and liberal politicians?



The world needs strong borders. — TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) March 2, 2025

The Left doesn't care. They will rabidly demand we ban all guns to 'save one life' and won't even consider immigration reform, which continues to cost lives.

Biden needs to be held legally accountable for this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025

He never will be.

They did this.

Biden's CHNV was illegal and unconstitutional.

It needs to be repealed, the people who created it investigated and all the illegals it let in deported.

We need to really step up the pace of deportations. What's taking so long? https://t.co/6r5OylBncP — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 3, 2025

According to Grok, over 37,000 people have been deported as of February 20. He's working on it.

Advertisement

This is clearly the guy liberals are saying is gonna cure cancer. https://t.co/c21FVVoi8g — Boom Flavacol (@BoomFlavacol) March 3, 2025

Clearly.

And yeah, Michael Moore said that.

Victims aged 77, 13 and 4.



They don't want a better life. They want a better environment to do their normal, brutal way of life in. https://t.co/atBwWP6kz3 pic.twitter.com/kD2iluqoQU — SGECLECTIC2 (@ScandinavianBot) March 3, 2025

An older woman and two children.

Just incredibly maddening.

As an American of Haitian ethnicity , this is what my family was fleeing in the 60s . When I heard Biden opened the border up I freaked out because the G9 terrorist gang killed my cousin for opening up a school . For all I know this guy can be a member of that . https://t.co/pKSheL5A1a — 🇭🇹Sigma Black Machismo🇺🇸 (@S_B_Machismo) March 3, 2025

People actually fled this and Biden imported it.