How Do You Know Chris Murphy Is Lying? He's on CNN Talking About Trump and Russia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

How do you know Chris Murphy is lying? He's on CNN. And today he's on CNN lying about Donald Trump and supposed Russian collusion (again).

WATCH:

None of this is true.

Would we be surprised if he did?

No.

It's as meaningless as calling someone 'racist' or 'homophobic' -- the Left has played those cards so many times they're devoid of any impact.

Chris Murphy is 51 years old. You can fight for Ukraine until the age of 60.

Notice Murphy doesn't put his money where his mouth is.

Creating a peace deal so more Ukrainians don't die in war.

That monster.

Check out the poll he links to.

Trying and failing to sabotage Trump.

If you want to know what Murphy's vision for the endgame of Ukraine is, look at Afghanistan.

Two decades ago, Democrats hated George W. Bush and his 'forever wars.' 

How they've changed.

Utterly deranged.

Frankly, the commies in Congress are probably butthurt about the Soviet Union collapsing.

