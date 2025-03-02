How Do You Know Chris Murphy Is Lying? He's on CNN Talking About Trump and Russia

How do you know Chris Murphy is lying? He's on CNN. And today he's on CNN lying about Donald Trump and supposed Russian collusion (again).

WATCH:

Here's the case.



Trump's alignment with Putin - and his plan to sell out Ukraine - is shameful.



But it's part of a bigger story. Trump sides with dictators bc it legitimizes his plan for America: a Russian-style kleptocracy where the rich steal from us to enrich themselves. pic.twitter.com/paFL4BHORi — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025

None of this is true.

The gaslighting from Murphy is off the charts. His involvement with Ukraine goes back more than a decade.



Did Murphy have a private side bar meeting with Zelensky? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 2, 2025

Would we be surprised if he did?

No.

Calling Trump a Russian stooge is the laziest, most overplayed lie in modern politics. The real kleptocracy is right here — where politicians like you funnel billions to Ukraine with zero oversight, all while Americans can’t afford groceries. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 2, 2025

It's as meaningless as calling someone 'racist' or 'homophobic' -- the Left has played those cards so many times they're devoid of any impact.

Here is the story. The Dems have an agenda for needing this war to continue. They don’t care who dies. And when we get into WW3, those dying will be your children/grandchildren. They are selling them all out. Wake up. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) March 2, 2025

Chris Murphy is 51 years old. You can fight for Ukraine until the age of 60.

Notice Murphy doesn't put his money where his mouth is.

Please post the "Plan" Trump has to sell-out Ukraine.



I'll wait... — Swongo 🇺🇸 (@SwongoTV) March 2, 2025

Creating a peace deal so more Ukrainians don't die in war.

That monster.

Funny. That’s not what America thinks….https://t.co/MzPD462TtI — Bebe Rebozo (@dt1927915) March 2, 2025

Check out the poll he links to.

More Russian collusion nonsense. Your base may buy this, but the rest of us know it's just your way of sabotaging Trump. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 2, 2025

Trying and failing to sabotage Trump.

Zero pushback and zero questions about what Chris would be a win for Ukraine and how long it would take to accomplish it. What is the end game here? Find and fight forever? https://t.co/50Aefb85m2 — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) March 2, 2025

If you want to know what Murphy's vision for the endgame of Ukraine is, look at Afghanistan.

Nobody’s more happy about the Ukrainian dust up than Democrats.



Anything to distract from their massive ongoing corruption. https://t.co/6XRbWZd838 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 2, 2025

Two decades ago, Democrats hated George W. Bush and his 'forever wars.'

How they've changed.

Utterly deranged.

According to Democrats ...

You can't have talks to negotiate peace with the Russians ...



If we listened to the idiocy of these Democrats in 1980s-1990s ...



The Soviet Union would have never crumbled . . https://t.co/22eR0j3qrO — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 2, 2025

Frankly, the commies in Congress are probably butthurt about the Soviet Union collapsing.