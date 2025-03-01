CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said...
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Make Latest Emergency Landing About Trump, FAIL Ensues
Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Rig...
He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelenskyy...
David Axelrod Found It Ironic That Trump Scolded the 'Modern Day Churchill' With...
'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump...
Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New...
Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on...
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Break...
Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Vo...
Stage Sight: Red-Pilled Mark Zuckerberg Dons Blue Jumpsuit in Wild and Cringey Birthday...
From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for...
VIP
A Suit and Cry: Social Influencer 'Coach Mox' is Mocked For Weeping Over...
Cartel Crack Down: SecDef Hegseth Warns Mexico We Are Prepared to Take Action...

Don Jr. Imagines the Possibilities for Americans As DOGE Cuts BILLIONS in Wasteful Spending (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Spending is a problem, a major problem. We're $36 trillion in debt, and that number keeps climbing. By $1 trillion every 100 days or so.

We can't tax our way out of this. To put it into perspective, the combined total wealth of the ten richest Americans is $1.548 trillion. So we could take every single penny from those billionaires and it would fund the debt for about 150 days.

Advertisement

That's it.

Donald Trump, Jr. went on Fox News to talk about the work DOGE has done to get wasteful spending under control, and so far it's found $100 billion.

WATCH:

He's right.

And while we can't reform spending without addressing Social Security and Medicare, getting wasteful spending under control elsewhere means the reforms to those programs will be less dramatic.

Which is why those people are squawking the loudest.

Laughed out loud at this.

Recommended

CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said the Open Border Wasn't Their Fault
Doug P.
Advertisement

A good way to explain it.

And Americans are fed up.

Yes, it should have.

State run media, basically.

And on the taxpayers' dime.

All of this.

But it's a start. It's going to take time.

Steps in the right direction.

Advertisement

That’s what we voted for.

The best thing the Trump administration can do for American people is make sure our economy -- including Social Security and Medicare -- don't collapse.

Tags: DEBT DONALD TRUMP SPENDING DONALD TRUMP JR. DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said the Open Border Wasn't Their Fault
Doug P.
He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelenskyy (You'll Never Guess)
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New Conversation with Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Right People
Doug P.
'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump of Emboldening Putin
Doug P.
David Axelrod Found It Ironic That Trump Scolded the 'Modern Day Churchill' With This Behind Him
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said the Open Border Wasn't Their Fault Doug P.
Advertisement