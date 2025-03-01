Don Jr. Imagines the Possibilities for Americans As DOGE Cuts BILLIONS in Wasteful Spending (WATCH)

Spending is a problem, a major problem. We're $36 trillion in debt, and that number keeps climbing. By $1 trillion every 100 days or so.

We can't tax our way out of this. To put it into perspective, the combined total wealth of the ten richest Americans is $1.548 trillion. So we could take every single penny from those billionaires and it would fund the debt for about 150 days.

That's it.

Donald Trump, Jr. went on Fox News to talk about the work DOGE has done to get wasteful spending under control, and so far it's found $100 billion.

WATCH:

DON JR: “DOGE has uncovered $100 billion in waste. $100 billion. Imagine what we could do for American people who have been suffering … Think of what we can do with four years of these kinds of finds once @elonmusk and his team get into the rest of … the agencies” pic.twitter.com/HDY6MXIRbZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 1, 2025

He's right.

And while we can't reform spending without addressing Social Security and Medicare, getting wasteful spending under control elsewhere means the reforms to those programs will be less dramatic.

It’s that simple pic.twitter.com/micSYM6nuN — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) March 1, 2025

Which is why those people are squawking the loudest.

IRS agents right now pic.twitter.com/HAePhNiIlM — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) March 1, 2025

Laughed out loud at this.

Imagine you pay for car insurance every month.



Then one day, someone rear-ends you, but the insurance company does not help you pay for damages, and instead buys a Rolls Royce for someone who doesn’t even have insurance.



That’s how we get treated as the American taxpayer.



And… pic.twitter.com/vbAF27ZBMw — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 1, 2025

A good way to explain it.

And Americans are fed up.

The sad thing is this uncovering of fraud should’ve been going on for decades. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 1, 2025

Yes, it should have.

USAID used our tax money for propaganda to push group think:



Politico: $34.3M

NY Times: $50M

AP: $19.5M

Reuters: $9M

BBC: $3.3M



USAID needs to be completely abolished. — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 1, 2025

State run media, basically.

And on the taxpayers' dime.

Every car payment you struggle to make. Every rent payment you're scraping the barrel to pay every month and every food item that you had to put back on the shelf because you couldn't afford to buy it remember that they spent hundreds of billions of our tax dollars on everyone… — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) March 1, 2025

All of this.

Still the tip of the tip of the iceberg. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) March 1, 2025

But it's a start. It's going to take time.

Reducing fraud & waste of your tax dollars by a trillion dollars in 2026 is possible https://t.co/ehwUEpbgAr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2025

Steps in the right direction.

Yes the American People voted for this. And his promises made are being kept. We knew the waste and corruption was bad. Now let's see some Accountability, Arrests https://t.co/5xznURGLiO — GlowBee (@Glowbee656) March 1, 2025

That’s what we voted for.

“Imagine what we could do for American people who have been suffering “



Please don’t imagine “doing” anything other than stop taking their money or paying down the debt. A lot of “doing” for folks is what got us to this point. https://t.co/WoEHIv1h2g — PapaDDog (@PapaDDog) March 1, 2025

The best thing the Trump administration can do for American people is make sure our economy -- including Social Security and Medicare -- don't collapse.