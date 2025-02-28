Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the...
Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws...
Seattle’s Woke Mob Cancels Sanity: Pike Place Exec Axed for Daring to Say...
UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'
Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make...
He's SO BAD at This! David Frum Goes All Doom and Gloom on...
'Refresh Your Web Browser': Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Zelenskyy Post/Pic Aged Poorly in Record...
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got...
Mirror Missing? Brian Stelter, Who Mistook His Own Mash for Journalism, Lectures on...
When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to...
ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is...
Fight Breaks Out in Oval Office: Trump/Vance Shut Down Zelensky
Here's Trump's Blistering Statement About When Zelenskyy Can Return to the WH After...

They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants, Are Bankrupt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Back in January, we told you about a French theatre run by Lefties who let migrants stay in the theater. It was a massive virtue signal, and it backfired on those oh-so-tolerant Leftists. The migrants refused to leave and the theatre faced closure and bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Now, it's confirmed: they're abandoning the theatre and are broke:

More from The Daily Mail:

Left-wing managers of a Paris theatre occupied by hundreds of homeless African migrants are set to abandon the building because of sex-related violence.

They say the crisis at the Gaîté Lyrique – one of the French capital’s most historic arts venues – is now ‘so explosive’ that retreat by this Friday is their only option.

Some 200 mainly young men moved in last December when the management gave them free tickets to a ‘Refugees Welcome in France’ conference.

But when the conference was finished, the migrants, who mostly come from France's former west African colonies, refused to leave the venue.

Performances were soon cancelled – losing the theatre thousands in revenue – as makeshift beds were placed around the stage and auditorium.

There are now 446 people living inside illegally, most of them claiming they are minors under the age of 18 who deserve permanent housing.

But local officials have insisted that they are adults and that most are known to the authorities and had been sleeping on the streets before entering the theatre.

Recommended

James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good job, Lefties. Hope the smugness you felt was worth it.

Preserve culture, that's what.

Sometimes, you get what you deserve.

Nailed it.

This is the definition of insanity.

It's malignant empathy coupled with a self-loathing of the West.

Advertisement

You know things are horrible when the Left is saying promiscuity is untenable.

Clearly, they did not share this parable with French Leftist theatre managers.

It really is.

And this writer bets you $5 that rather than change their views on migrants, these Lefties will hold a struggle session about how their whiteness and privilege caused this.

Tags: EUROPE FRANCE IMMIGRATION LEFTIES MIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS
Sam J.
Seattle’s Woke Mob Cancels Sanity: Pike Place Exec Axed for Daring to Say No to ‘Resistance’ Tantrum
justmindy
UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'
Doug P.
ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS
Sam J.
Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws Are Still Cited Today
Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just ONE Big Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS Sam J.
Advertisement