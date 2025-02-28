They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants, Are Bankrupt

Back in January, we told you about a French theatre run by Lefties who let migrants stay in the theater. It was a massive virtue signal, and it backfired on those oh-so-tolerant Leftists. The migrants refused to leave and the theatre faced closure and bankruptcy.

Now, it's confirmed: they're abandoning the theatre and are broke:

Left-wing theatre managers who invited 200 migrants to a free show will abandon the building and face bankruptcy as refugees still refuse to leave after three months and spark wave of sex-related violence https://t.co/De853XqScy — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 27, 2025

More from The Daily Mail:

Left-wing managers of a Paris theatre occupied by hundreds of homeless African migrants are set to abandon the building because of sex-related violence. They say the crisis at the Gaîté Lyrique – one of the French capital’s most historic arts venues – is now ‘so explosive’ that retreat by this Friday is their only option. Some 200 mainly young men moved in last December when the management gave them free tickets to a ‘Refugees Welcome in France’ conference. But when the conference was finished, the migrants, who mostly come from France's former west African colonies, refused to leave the venue. Performances were soon cancelled – losing the theatre thousands in revenue – as makeshift beds were placed around the stage and auditorium. There are now 446 people living inside illegally, most of them claiming they are minors under the age of 18 who deserve permanent housing. But local officials have insisted that they are adults and that most are known to the authorities and had been sleeping on the streets before entering the theatre.

Good job, Lefties. Hope the smugness you felt was worth it.

The Virtue Signaling Cult of Progressivism, what can’t it do? — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 28, 2025

Preserve culture, that's what.

I love stories with a happy ending. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 28, 2025

Sometimes, you get what you deserve.

“I can’t believe these people refuse to leave,” say people who repeatedly vote for the Support People Who Won’t Leave Party. — (((Captain Ratio Hornblower))) (@jwvansteenwyk) February 28, 2025

Nailed it.

So, the illegal aliens come and go as they please, deal and use drugs and the staff has been welcoming and sheltering them!



Bankruptcy it is! pic.twitter.com/YNjebW19Xt — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) February 27, 2025

This is the definition of insanity.

This is what happens when naive liberal ideology meets reality, it's a perfect example of how good intentions can lead to disastrous consequences.



Theatre managers thought they were doing the right thing by inviting migrants to a free show, but now they're facing bankruptcy and… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 28, 2025

It's malignant empathy coupled with a self-loathing of the West.

When a French leftist theater manager says the promiscuity is untenable https://t.co/P4Y9wSbSch pic.twitter.com/TspVGov2km — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) February 28, 2025

You know things are horrible when the Left is saying promiscuity is untenable.

Clearly, they did not share this parable with French Leftist theatre managers.

It really is.

And this writer bets you $5 that rather than change their views on migrants, these Lefties will hold a struggle session about how their whiteness and privilege caused this.