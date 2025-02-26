Politico Really Hopes the Conservative SCOTUS Justices They Hate Will Rein in Trump's Executive Power

After being asleep for the entirety of the Biden administration, it's adorable media are now concerned about presidential powers and the authority of the Supreme Court.

Politico -- one of the worst offenders when it comes to journalistic malpractice -- has thoughts on both issues:

Legal analysis: Trump is trying to vastly expand presidential power. The court might not go along with it.



How they might rule on immigration, firing federal workers and more 👇https://t.co/DUPJmM113C — POLITICO (@politico) February 26, 2025

Here's more:

President Donald Trump looks likely to be a frequent guest at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks. Through dozens of executive orders and other actions, he has challenged, or appeared to outright flout, the laws and constitutional provisions that have long placed limits on presidential power. More than 80 federal court challenges to his moves are ongoing. Others, no doubt will follow soon. Trump may think he’s likely to largely prevail. After all, the Supreme Court is stacked with six Republican appointees, including three selected by Trump in his first term. The court also delivered him a stunning victory last year, establishing sweeping new criminal immunities for actions taken while president amid his indictments for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Ah, so the conservative members of the Court are good again. Got it.

Please explain how a President exerting managerial control over the Executive Branch equals "expanding presidential power."



It's not that he is "expanding" it.



It's that he is exerting his pre-existing authority in ways you disapprove of. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 26, 2025

'ORANGE MAN BAD! ARGLE BARGLE!' - Politico, probably.

Politico still has a bee in its bonnet that Trump won. pic.twitter.com/3eeQgK2WBi — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) February 26, 2025

Won and kneecapped their USAID funding.

Maybe yes. Maybe no. The important part is that Trump is pushing to find out. The decisions will establish important precedents that, hopefully, will diminish the power of the bureaucracy long term. — Pete Weldon (@peterjweldon) February 26, 2025

As if the Democrats will respect the Court's rulings going forward.

My Feelings: Trump Bad blah blah impeach blah blah stack courts blah blah fantasy



fixed the headline to be more accuratw — the lake always has bodies (@JosieBedlam) February 26, 2025

Nailed it.

USAID paid analysis 😂 — Eric (@indminded135) February 26, 2025

Not anymore. LOL.

Hey, are we not talking about expanding the Supreme Court anymore? Huh? Why not? https://t.co/2TiOc8Hes4 — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) February 26, 2025

So weird how that conversation went bye-bye the second Trump won reelection.

So weird.

That's what they do best.

Watch the words ! “Might” totally conjecture, total disinformation https://t.co/6Xi9DP4rSJ — Charlie (@ctsterling2990) February 26, 2025

It's wishful thinking.

This is a piss poor analysis, if that’s what you call it. This is Trump exercising his Executive powers. All other Democrats presidents did it - shut the hell ip with your lies and deception. https://t.co/cJYFZP0ySD — bLuSoul (@starspangled76) February 26, 2025

They're fine with Democrats doing it.