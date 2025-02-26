Politico Really Hopes the Conservative SCOTUS Justices They Hate Will Rein in Trump's Executive Power

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 26, 2025
Townhall Media

After being asleep for the entirety of the Biden administration, it's adorable media are now concerned about presidential powers and the authority of the Supreme Court.

Politico -- one of the worst offenders when it comes to journalistic malpractice -- has thoughts on both issues:

Here's more:

President Donald Trump looks likely to be a frequent guest at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks. Through dozens of executive orders and other actions, he has challenged, or appeared to outright flout, the laws and constitutional provisions that have long placed limits on presidential power. More than 80 federal court challenges to his moves are ongoing. Others, no doubt will follow soon.

Trump may think he’s likely to largely prevail. After all, the Supreme Court is stacked with six Republican appointees, including three selected by Trump in his first term. The court also delivered him a stunning victory last year, establishing sweeping new criminal immunities for actions taken while president amid his indictments for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Ah, so the conservative members of the Court are good again. Got it.

'ORANGE MAN BAD! ARGLE BARGLE!' - Politico, probably.

Won and kneecapped their USAID funding.

As if the Democrats will respect the Court's rulings going forward.

Nailed it.

Not anymore. LOL.

So weird how that conversation went bye-bye the second Trump won reelection.

So weird.

That's what they do best.

It's wishful thinking.

They're fine with Democrats doing it.

