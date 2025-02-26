Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump Send Our Tax Money Overseas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 26, 2025
Twitter

This is what the Left has been reduced to, and it's equal parts hilarious and pathetic.

Donald Trump is president. Republicans control Congress. And the Democratic Party is helpless.

So their unemployed constituents do what they do best: protest.

Isn't this an insurrection? We remember when stuff like this was considered an unforgivable violation of American norms and democracy.

Heh.

They really think they're resistance fighters.

They're not.

Which means we, the taxpayers, funded it.

The Left genuinely believes charity doesn't count if it doesn't come from the government. They're also selfish and lazy and would never donate of their own volition.

There are so many Leftist tears.

Nope. It's all astroturfing.

They're predictable and boring.

Them's the rules.

Their hatred of American imperialism doesn't extend to our tax dollars.

It's (D)ifferent when the Left does it.

