Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump Send Our Tax Money Overseas

This is what the Left has been reduced to, and it's equal parts hilarious and pathetic.

Donald Trump is president. Republicans control Congress. And the Democratic Party is helpless.

Advertisement

So their unemployed constituents do what they do best: protest.

WATCH



Far-left protesters on Capitol Hill stage a “die-in,” demanding an end to the global aid freeze. pic.twitter.com/N7NMn6ZuRS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 26, 2025

Isn't this an insurrection? We remember when stuff like this was considered an unforgivable violation of American norms and democracy.

Somebody needs to come up with something like this, large-scale, on wheels. With a garbage truck that goes with it. Wood Chipper Optional.

Protester Removal Service. pic.twitter.com/phsmwxHtDk — R.O.C.K. in the USSA (@ROCKInTheUSSA) February 26, 2025

Heh.

Someone told these people that if you get 37 citizens to lay on the floor, they get to overrule presidential executive orders.



And every one of them believed that. — Todd (@VariousRegards) February 26, 2025

They really think they're resistance fighters.

They're not.

Just look at the clothes and signs and remember USAID funded NGOs organized it — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) February 26, 2025

Which means we, the taxpayers, funded it.

I suggest each person resting on the floor consider working for the day and donate the days earnings to whichever charity they support.



This protest does nothing for anybody.



Instead of resting on the floor all day, be productive. — Redpill (@heather112112) February 26, 2025

The Left genuinely believes charity doesn't count if it doesn't come from the government. They're also selfish and lazy and would never donate of their own volition.

This just makes me laugh. I just love liberal tears. pic.twitter.com/cE55HhAhay — JTGArizona (@JThomasGentry) February 26, 2025

There are so many Leftist tears.

I didn’t fall for it 2020 I’m certainly not now. https://t.co/MWuV0o5o0S — Kristen Lword (@KristenLwood) February 26, 2025

Nope. It's all astroturfing.

They're predictable and boring.

Interference with official government work -- arrest them for insurrection, like the Jan 6th protestors! https://t.co/slk7EVqgdR — Farm Lady (@farm_lady22) February 26, 2025

Them's the rules.

These f**kers did everything they could to make sure Biden wasn’t reelected and NOW they are mad about what THEY brought about?



I thought they HATED American imperialism?! https://t.co/EHnZ8blcgW — HausofPrometheus (@HausPrometheus) February 26, 2025

Their hatred of American imperialism doesn't extend to our tax dollars.

In eighth grade, my class went to DC. As tired kids do, we sat down on the floor to rest. Immediately, armed guards rushed over and told us to stand up. They explained that sitting down on the floor of Capitol Hill was considered an act of protest.



So, what’s changed? https://t.co/OqVA53KKIZ — Just Misty (@mistybozman) February 26, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when the Left does it.