We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our Shores' Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 26, 2025
National Archives via AP

America is unique in that our Constitution explicitly protects our right to free speech. Other nations do not enjoy such liberty, and it shows.

Protecting our right to free speech should be a priority for Congress, and now the House Judiciary GOP has passed Rep. Darrell Issa's 'No Censors on Our Shores Act' to protect the free speech rights of Americans.

They continue:

We remember that.

That was insane, but Brazil doesn't have the First Amendment.

Clearly, Brazilian authorities learned nothing.

Yes, it is.

The EU labeled this writer a thought criminal for 'illegal speech.'

Also insane.

They have no authority here.

Good.

No, they shouldn't be able to do that.

We're glad they did.

Thank you for standing up for free speech.

