WATCH: Former Minnesota DOC Employee SHAMES Democrats for Letting Men Into Women's Prisons

Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrats like to say their state is a 'safe-haven' for both illegal immigrants and trans people. But it's not a safe place for women, and definitely not a safe place for women who are incarcerated.

Advertisement

Watch as a former Department of Corrections employee speaks out and gets attacked by Democrats for defending women from predatory men:

WATCH: Former DOC employee Alicia Beckmann, who spoke out in an interview with Alpha News last year, slams the Minnesota DOC for allowing men in the state's women's prison.



"Multiple incarcerated men were able to manipulate the system and transfer to Shakopee ... the men who… pic.twitter.com/sGPD4klmT5 — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) February 26, 2025

The entire post reads:

'Multiple incarcerated men were able to manipulate the system and transfer to Shakopee ... the men who ultimately transferred to Shakopee included at least two sex offenders and one murderer.' In response, one Democrat, Kaela Berg, dismissed her concerns as 'right-wing propaganda.' Another, Brad Tabke, was upset by her 'misgendering' of biological males.

Keep it up, Democrats. You're doing great.

Here's more from Alpha News:

A longtime Department of Corrections (DOC) employee has left her career after biological men are now being allowed in Shakopee state prison—Minnesota’s only prison for women. She shared her story exclusively with Liz Collin on her podcast. After working for more than a decade as a GED instructor, Alicia Beckmann recently left her job because of a new transgender policy. According to Beckmann, the policy puts both corrections staff and inmates at risk. The Minnesota Department of Corrections first transferred biological males Christina Lusk and Bradley Sirvio to Shakopee after Lusk successfully sued the state in 2023. A New York Post report last week revealed Gov. Tim Walz’s administration paid nearly $449,000 to a left-wing legal nonprofit as part of the resolution of Lusk’s case. In 2023, Gender Justice of St. Paul filed a discrimination complaint against the Minnesota DOC for housing Lusk in a men’s prison and 'denying access to sex-reassignment procedures including a vaginoplasty.'

This is insane.

Berg and Tabke were mis labeled. They’re Commies not Dems. — Geno® (@story16255) February 26, 2025

No lie detected.

Minnesota is lost. — The Hair Metal Guru (@HairMetalGuru) February 26, 2025

So lost.

I’m so f-ing sick and tired of Democrats bully tactics and warped debate on matters of “science”… They spew evil. — MuddKat21 (@MuddKat21) February 26, 2025

And they really hate women.

Women's prisons have become rape factories. Get the men out. — Papa (@ecclesiastes520) February 26, 2025

But that's 'Right-wing propaganda.' Just ask Minnesota Democrats.

Male rapists and murderers being sent to women's prisons is indefensible. https://t.co/X55h9JlV0Z — Sally (@SmilingButterf3) February 26, 2025

And yet here the Democrats are, defending the indefensible.

This is who the Democrats are and this is what they stand for.