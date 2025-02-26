Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent Did During His Employment

While this story is about a former FBI agent, there's no way he's a loner in doing weird, inappropriate things while on the job (and he's certainly not alone in protecting a certain Democratic politician's adult son).

Advertisement

And if this isn't a mandate for Kash Patel to clean house from top to bottom, we don't know what is:

Ex-FBI agent improperly shared gov info, nude photo of girlfriend from bureau email account — while allegedly shielding Hunter Biden https://t.co/jt3hdYUZ9b pic.twitter.com/sRNOhRGSAu — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Former FBI agent Tim Thibault improperly shared investigative information — and a nude photo of his girlfriend — with people outside the bureau via his government email while also allegedly shielding then-first son Hunter Biden from a federal criminal investigation, according to emails obtained by two Republican senators. Thibault, a former agent in the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO), sent multiple messages to his flame Melissa Morgan-Ransome between February and May 2022 that divulged official documents, the names of other bureau employees and even 'sensitive' details about an ongoing investigation. In April of that year, Thibault also apparently forwarded a naked picture of his purported lover from his FBI email account to both her and a George Washington University email address linked to himself.

Wow.

Disgraceful — Lisa (@lalalainsd) February 25, 2025

It's so disgraceful.

There was something so wrong with the FBI under the last administration. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 26, 2025

The Biden-Harris administration didn't make things better, but the rot was there before Biden took office.

This is the agent Wray promoted to lead the DC field office, he's the MI Fednapping guy — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) February 26, 2025

Seriously?

Would any employer stand for this? — CA Third World (@busybirdie10) February 26, 2025

No private employer would.

Willing to wager that he still has a full pension, unlike all of us who pay for him. — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) February 26, 2025

Safest bet ever.

That’s a serious breach of trust and responsibility. 😬 — Luna🌸 (@TooCuteLuna) February 26, 2025

Yes it is. And we're not surprised at all.

The bigger story here appears to be that Thibault sent sensitive investigative email to this same girlfriend, "Missy Morgan."



Thibault is an agent who both helped lead the FBI's case against Trump, and who allegedly suppressed the Hunter Biden investigation https://t.co/oGRRxOXb6J pic.twitter.com/iML83u79xl — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

'How dare Trump give Elon Musk access to sensitive data!'

Or something.

Okay, this made us chuckle. Well done.

Tim Thibault is the nexus of corruption I’ve told you about for years. Guess what position he held within the FBI? From his DC post he oversaw all US public corruption cases.



How do you like Leninism so far? They subvert any high point from which they can be challenged. https://t.co/Ta5kPQAKvt — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) February 26, 2025

We need Patel to turn things around or dismantle the FBI.

Apparently the FBI is filled with amoral and unscrupulous people. https://t.co/PsKpifMUbc — Walt Macuda (@Retlawman25b) February 26, 2025

Yes it is.