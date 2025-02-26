The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks...
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent Did During His Employment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

While this story is about a former FBI agent, there's no way he's a loner in doing weird, inappropriate things while on the job (and he's certainly not alone in protecting a certain Democratic politician's adult son).

And if this isn't a mandate for Kash Patel to clean house from top to bottom, we don't know what is:

More from The New York Post:

Former FBI agent Tim Thibault improperly shared investigative information — and a nude photo of his girlfriend — with people outside the bureau via his government email while also allegedly shielding then-first son Hunter Biden from a federal criminal investigation, according to emails obtained by two Republican senators.

Thibault, a former agent in the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO), sent multiple messages to his flame Melissa Morgan-Ransome between February and May 2022 that divulged official documents, the names of other bureau employees and even 'sensitive' details about an ongoing investigation.

In April of that year, Thibault also apparently forwarded a naked picture of his purported lover from his FBI email account to both her and a George Washington University email address linked to himself.

Wow.

It's so disgraceful.

The Biden-Harris administration didn't make things better, but the rot was there before Biden took office.

Seriously?

No private employer would.

Safest bet ever.

Yes it is. And we're not surprised at all.

'How dare Trump give Elon Musk access to sensitive data!'

Or something.

Okay, this made us chuckle. Well done.

We need Patel to turn things around or dismantle the FBI.

Yes it is.

Tags: CORRUPTION FBI HUNTER BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION KASH PATEL

