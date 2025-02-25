Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO (and Back to Dems)

The main reason why the Left is freaking out over DOGE and President Donald Trump taking a chainsaw to USAID and federal spending is because he's cutting off the endless spigot of taxpayer money the Left used to fund and maintain its 'resistance' and hold onto political power.

It's why the Left screams DOGE is not only making stuff up, but are filing lawsuits against it. They don't want the gravy train to end.

But all their bloviating does is make Americans more likely to support DOGE and less likely to feel sorry for them, and this revelation certainly won't help:

DOGE: American taxpayers are spending more than $100 million funding the Democrat-aligned AFL-CIO's international NGO. The NGO is a thinly veiled way the Democrats use federal money to fund the Union. https://t.co/dmOA2vw20L — @amuse (@amuse) February 24, 2025

Here's more from Amuse:

The hypocrisy is glaring . The AFL-CIO, through the Solidarity Center, routinely backs left-wing labor movements abroad while simultaneously benefiting from government contracts at home. The Center’s activities in Mexico, for example, have involved direct interventions in labor disputes , assisting the formation of new unions and pressuring businesses to accept unionized workforces. This is an astonishing development: a U.S. taxpayer-funded organization engaging in labor agitation in foreign countries, often against the very companies that drive American economic prosperity . Meanwhile, in the United States, the AFL-CIO pushes for higher corporate taxes, greater union protections, and government interventions that stifle business growth—creating a double bind in which American companies face union-backed pressure at home and taxpayer-funded labor activism abroad.

The consequences for American workers are perverse. The AFL-CIO’s policies—whether enacted through domestic lobbying or international advocacy—rarely improve conditions for workers in any meaningful sense. Union-led economies tend to suffer from stagnation, reduced business investment, and declining productivity. As labor regulations tighten and collective bargaining agreements expand, businesses are forced to cut jobs, relocate operations, or automate production, ultimately reducing employment opportunities. In the international arena, the Solidarity Center extends this effect by pressuring governments to implement AFL-CIO-style labor laws that often make industries less competitive, driving capital and jobs elsewhere.

Just insane.

Richard Trumka visited the Obama at the White House more than any other person in the Obama administration..........weird? Not when you realize 100% of dues flagged for Political donation go to the Democratic party. I'ts over a $B total — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) February 24, 2025

Any Republican who did this would be in prison.

The layers of corruption are truly mindblowing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 24, 2025

Truly.

All the supposed grassroots movements from democrats have all been funded by the american taxpayer. — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) February 24, 2025

'Grassroots' our butts.

I don’t know. No one asked for my permission to fund a union. — Ray’s Plectrum (@RaysPlectrum) February 24, 2025

This writer is old enough to remember how the Left demanded their tax dollars be earmarked so they wouldn't fund George W. Bush's war in Iraq.

But they force us to send our tax dollars to the unions, which go right back to Democrats.

I’m just going to start thinking of the insane ways tax money is spent and then researching if it’s true. — Antithetical Way (@AntitheticalWay) February 24, 2025

If you can imagine it, we're probably funding it.

Shut it down https://t.co/1ppVjGuhzD — Peter Richards (@Texrichierich) February 25, 2025

Shut it all the way down.

More worms under the rocks... https://t.co/sKkLjjjJmT — JenJaeAmericanSignLangMusician (@JenJaeSinger) February 24, 2025

So. Many. Worms.

All NGOs need to be defunded! https://t.co/gPDQQqQJBr — Rodney (@Judgermfl) February 25, 2025

In a sane world, organizations that label themselves 'non-governmental' wouldn't get a dime of money from taxpayers. Because that makes them governmental.

Can we get this money back from them? WHY did our legislators vote for this? https://t.co/COpthTo3pb — glasslady (@glasslady12) February 25, 2025

We'll never get it back, but we can hopefully stop it from being spent going forward.

Here's How It Works:



Government/USAID sends money to the Union's PAC. The PAC makes contributions to Democrats in Congress. Congress votes for more USAID funds.



Rinse/Repeat https://t.co/NlsgKVeABd — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) February 25, 2025

It's a vicious cycle that costs the taxpayers a pretty penny.