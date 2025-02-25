WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA...
Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting...
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are...
SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse...
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug...
We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'
VIP
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...
Oh Look, Another Day of the Screeching Shrews of 'The View' Spewing Conspiracy...
Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for...
Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges,...
MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans...
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything'...
Joy Reid Breaks Down Sobbing While MSNBC Collapses!

Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO (and Back to Dems)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 25, 2025
ImgFlip

The main reason why the Left is freaking out over DOGE and President Donald Trump taking a chainsaw to USAID and federal spending is because he's cutting off the endless spigot of taxpayer money the Left used to fund and maintain its 'resistance' and hold onto political power.

Advertisement

It's why the Left screams DOGE is not only making stuff up, but are filing lawsuits against it. They don't want the gravy train to end.

But all their bloviating does is make Americans more likely to support DOGE and less likely to feel sorry for them, and this revelation certainly won't help:

Here's more from Amuse:

The hypocrisy is glaring. The AFL-CIO, through the Solidarity Center, routinely backs left-wing labor movements abroad while simultaneously benefiting from government contracts at home. The Center’s activities in Mexico, for example, have involved direct interventions in labor disputes, assisting the formation of new unions and pressuring businesses to accept unionized workforces. This is an astonishing development: a U.S. taxpayer-funded organization engaging in labor agitation in foreign countries, often against the very companies that drive American economic prosperity. Meanwhile, in the United States, the AFL-CIO pushes for higher corporate taxes, greater union protections, and government interventions that stifle business growth—creating a double bind in which American companies face union-backed pressure at home and taxpayer-funded labor activism abroad.


The consequences for American workers are perverse. The AFL-CIO’s policies—whether enacted through domestic lobbying or international advocacy—rarely improve conditions for workers in any meaningful sense. Union-led economies tend to suffer from stagnation, reduced business investment, and declining productivity. As labor regulations tighten and collective bargaining agreements expand, businesses are forced to cut jobs, relocate operations, or automate production, ultimately reducing employment opportunities. In the international arena, the Solidarity Center extends this effect by pressuring governments to implement AFL-CIO-style labor laws that often make industries less competitive, driving capital and jobs elsewhere.

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just insane.

Any Republican who did this would be in prison.

Truly.

'Grassroots' our butts.

This writer is old enough to remember how the Left demanded their tax dollars be earmarked so they wouldn't fund George W. Bush's war in Iraq.

But they force us to send our tax dollars to the unions, which go right back to Democrats.

If you can imagine it, we're probably funding it.

Advertisement

Shut it all the way down.

So. Many. Worms.

In a sane world, organizations that label themselves 'non-governmental' wouldn't get a dime of money from taxpayers. Because that makes them governmental.

We'll never get it back, but we can hopefully stop it from being spent going forward.

It's a vicious cycle that costs the taxpayers a pretty penny.

Tags: AFL–CIO UNION UNIONS DOGE USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)
Sam J.
Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting Tots
justmindy
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are NOT HAPPY About It
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug Face
justmindy
SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement