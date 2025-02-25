WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
Joy Reid Breaks Down Sobbing While MSNBC Collapses!

Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are NOT HAPPY About It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in 2020, the CEO of Goya Foods, Bob Goya, made headlines after his praise of President Donald Trump sparked a Leftist backlash and attempted boycott.

Now Goya is out as CEO after the board voted to remove him as leader:

More from PR Newswire:

Today, Robert 'Bob' Unanue, with over 20 years as President & CEO of Goya Foods, is releasing a statement about his status with the organization as well as his plans for the future.

After 48 years of company service, Unanue was informed there had been a vote by the Board about his 'employment' as President of the company. As to the nature of the decision and the rationale behind it, Unanue currently has no real answers, noting the company also has not publicly indicated that Unanue is no longer a leader of Goya Foods.

During Unanue's tenure as CEO, he led the New Jersey-based and Hispanic-owned food company to historic success and growth resulting in a multi-billion-dollar organization. Unanue is also a dedicated philanthropist, with special interest in the plight of children who are being trafficked. He served as an executive producer of the blockbuster film, 'Sound Of Freedom,' and created Goya's social initiative under the name of 'Goya Cares.' Regardless of his current status with Goya, Unanue is committed to helping eliminate the trafficking of children.

We wonder what motivated this.

Just like in 2020, Goya is unapologetic for his views and vows to continue his work:

Amen.

The fight will continue until they're found.

They do good work.

Users took to X to express surprise and support:

We're surprised, too.

The world is a better place for it.

She's not the only user vowing to stop buying Goya products.

Shame the board made this short-sighted decision.

No.

Just...no.

It'll be interesting to see if a boycott gains traction.

