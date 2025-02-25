Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are NOT HAPPY About It

Back in 2020, the CEO of Goya Foods, Bob Goya, made headlines after his praise of President Donald Trump sparked a Leftist backlash and attempted boycott.

Now Goya is out as CEO after the board voted to remove him as leader:

I recently received news that came as a big surprise: the board at Goya decided I would no longer be a leader of the company. While the decision has left many questions unanswered, one thing is certain—I will not waver in my fight against child trafficking https://t.co/9XP3ArhuPs — Bob GOYA (@BobGOYA1) February 24, 2025

More from PR Newswire:

Today, Robert 'Bob' Unanue, with over 20 years as President & CEO of Goya Foods, is releasing a statement about his status with the organization as well as his plans for the future. After 48 years of company service, Unanue was informed there had been a vote by the Board about his 'employment' as President of the company. As to the nature of the decision and the rationale behind it, Unanue currently has no real answers, noting the company also has not publicly indicated that Unanue is no longer a leader of Goya Foods. During Unanue's tenure as CEO, he led the New Jersey-based and Hispanic-owned food company to historic success and growth resulting in a multi-billion-dollar organization. Unanue is also a dedicated philanthropist, with special interest in the plight of children who are being trafficked. He served as an executive producer of the blockbuster film, 'Sound Of Freedom,' and created Goya's social initiative under the name of 'Goya Cares.' Regardless of his current status with Goya, Unanue is committed to helping eliminate the trafficking of children.

Just like in 2020, Goya is unapologetic for his views and vows to continue his work:

This mission is bigger than any title. For nearly 48 years, I’ve dedicated my life to serving our communities and fighting evil wherever it rears its head. Regardless of my future with Goya Foods, I will not be silenced as trafficking is one such evil we simply cannot ignore. — Bob GOYA (@BobGOYA1) February 24, 2025

In just two years, more than 325,000 children have been lost—these are not just numbers, but our sons and daughters, stolen from their families. I will not stand by while this crisis continues. I will not back down. The fight continues. — Bob GOYA (@BobGOYA1) February 24, 2025

I'm grateful for my work on 'Sound of Freedom' and through initiatives like Goya Cares that will continue to drive the purpose God intended for me: to expose trafficking networks and rescue the innocent. — Bob GOYA (@BobGOYA1) February 24, 2025

No board decision can shake my resolve. I remain fully committed to raising awareness, holding traffickers accountable, and ensuring a safer future for our nation’s children.



Join me in this fight against one of the greatest evils of our time.



GODS CHILDREN ARE NOT FOR SALE! 🙏 — Bob GOYA (@BobGOYA1) February 24, 2025

Users took to X to express surprise and support:

Wow this is a shocker. Good luck to you Bob. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) February 24, 2025

Thank you for doing so much good in this world, my friend. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2025

YOU were the only reason as to why I was heavily supporting Goya and going out of my way to buy your products instead of other brands. I will no longer buy Goya products. They just Bud Lighted themselves!! So sorry. I thought more of Goya. — Laurie V. (@OldestCityLaura) February 24, 2025

She's not the only user vowing to stop buying Goya products.

I'm very sorry for your cancellation, sir. I went out of my way to purchase the products of your company precisely because of your stands on important issues and your love of America.



I guess I can stop going out of my way, now. — Guy Fromage ✡️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🍊 (@KentAtwater7) February 25, 2025

Bob Goya and Papa John should team up and start a Bean Pizza company together https://t.co/2VObeKiYIP pic.twitter.com/ab6H7caAxi — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 25, 2025

Seriously bad move @GoyaFoods he brought a lot of support to your brand and now you will lose that support. #boycottgoya https://t.co/pZDQEIDMze — David Fighting Globalism.🇺🇸 (@JustDavid2020) February 25, 2025

It'll be interesting to see if a boycott gains traction.