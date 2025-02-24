R&B Vocalist Roberta Flack Dead at 88

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Roberta Flack known for hits such as 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' and 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' has died. She was 88 years old.

Legendary pop/R&B vocalist Roberta Flack, who was launched to stardom in the early ’70s by the Grammy-winning hits “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” has died. She was 88. https://t.co/WfpVHIjz6y pic.twitter.com/Q6dmM6z8Xg — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2025

Legendary pop/R&B vocalist Roberta Flack, who was launched to stardom in the early ’70s by the Grammy-winning hits 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Killing Me Softly With His Song,' has died, according to a statement from her rep. No cause of death was cited; she was 88. 'We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,' the statement reads. 'She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.' The classically trained singer-pianist only belatedly found fame when Clint Eastwood employed her 2-year-old version of 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' in his 1971 directorial debut 'Play Misty for Me.'

Flack had several health issues in her later years, including a stroke in the 2010s, and was rushed to the hospital during an unspecified episode at the Apollo Theatre in 2018. In 2022, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In the 1960s, Flack worked as a teacher at several D.C. area high schools. She taught piano lessons out of her home and would play piano at local jazz clubs. It was there she was discovered by jazz pianist Les McCann. He got her an audition with Atlantic Records and her debut album, 'First Take', was released in 1969.

She was a legend! Rest in Peace Diva! 🙏 — Isik Mater (@isik5) February 24, 2025

Yes she was.

Was their ever a more beautiful song than Killing Me Softly and ever a sweeter voice than Roberta Flack to sing it? — Drew45 (@Andrew3745) February 24, 2025

She had a beautiful voice.

I worked with her once on a live arrangement of Killing me Softly, nice lady... RIP — Klytus King 🤎 (@KlytusKing) February 24, 2025

What an experience that must've been.

Legendary voice. RIP, Roberta. Thank you for sharing your gifts with this world. https://t.co/nk9YsbYmRl — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 24, 2025

Her voice was a gift.

One of the most softest and eloquent voices in R&B/soul music, her songs will live on forever.



Although this sad news is killing us softly, Roberta's soulful music will continue to be the balm in everyone's lives.



Rest well, Roberta Flack. 🙏🏿🕊️



And thank you. https://t.co/x0Dqv2hv8v — Trent Fitzgerald (@BeatsandRants) February 24, 2025

Well said.