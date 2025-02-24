Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
R&B Vocalist Roberta Flack Dead at 88

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 24, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Roberta Flack known for hits such as 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' and 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' has died. She was 88 years old.

More from Variety:

Legendary pop/R&B vocalist Roberta Flack, who was launched to stardom in the early ’70s by the Grammy-winning hits 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Killing Me Softly With His Song,' has died, according to a statement from her rep. No cause of death was cited; she was 88.

'We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,' the statement reads. 'She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.'

The classically trained singer-pianist only belatedly found fame when Clint Eastwood employed her 2-year-old version of 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' in his 1971 directorial debut 'Play Misty for Me.'

Flack had several health issues in her later years, including a stroke in the 2010s, and was rushed to the hospital during an unspecified episode at the Apollo Theatre in 2018. In 2022, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). 

In the 1960s, Flack worked as a teacher at several D.C. area high schools. She taught piano lessons out of her home and would play piano at local jazz clubs. It was there she was discovered by jazz pianist Les McCann. He got her an audition with Atlantic Records and her debut album, 'First Take', was released in 1969.

Yes she was.

She had a beautiful voice.

What an experience that must've been.

Her voice was a gift.

Well said.

