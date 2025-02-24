WATCH: Kamala Harris Visits L.A. Wildfire Sites and Her Comments Are Mind Numbingly Stupid

Federal Judge Delivers Trump a Victory, Rejects Playing Temporary Nanny to Soothe AP’s...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitter

How is Kamala Harris so bad at this? What is it that makes her utterly incapable of answering the simplest of questions straightforwardly?

Why is everything that comes out of her mouth a giant, meaningless word salad?

Here, Kamala Harris was asked a very simple question and watch how she answers it:

What?

Like, seriously, what?

What does that even mean?

How hard is it to say, 'I am very sad to see this devastation and loss, and I hope to work with Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom on rebuilding the community'?

This woman is a serious contender for the next governor of California, folks.

Oh, heavens yes.

Noses and eyes. It's like she's speaking to five-year-olds.

We wish we could tell you.

Hahahahahaha.

Laughed out loud.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Weird how she didn't mention that during this interview.

Amen.

They ran her, but even after ousting Joe Biden from the race because of his cognitive issues, they didn't remove him from office and make her POTUS for even a few months.

In the general election, those who didn't like Trump had no choice. But this writer will argue forever that -- if they'd held a primary after Biden was removed -- she would not have been the nominee.

That fell from a tree and hit every branch on the way down.

Like a wrecking ball.

We detect the hint of sarcasm there.

You can feel it in the air.

Not.

Keep Kamala as far away from kids as possible.

