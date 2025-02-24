WATCH: Kamala Harris Visits L.A. Wildfire Sites and Her Comments Are Mind Numbingly Stupid

How is Kamala Harris so bad at this? What is it that makes her utterly incapable of answering the simplest of questions straightforwardly?

Why is everything that comes out of her mouth a giant, meaningless word salad?

Here, Kamala Harris was asked a very simple question and watch how she answers it:

Kamala Harris is asked for her thoughts on the LA fires. Her response is even worse than you were expecting. pic.twitter.com/3kESfynJZ3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 24, 2025

What?

Like, seriously, what?

What does that even mean?

How hard is it to say, 'I am very sad to see this devastation and loss, and I hope to work with Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom on rebuilding the community'?

This woman is a serious contender for the next governor of California, folks.

We sure dodged that bullet — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 24, 2025

Oh, heavens yes.

She’s literally just explaining how a nose works — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 24, 2025

Noses and eyes. It's like she's speaking to five-year-olds.

Wtf is her problem? — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 24, 2025

We wish we could tell you.

Do you need some dressing to go on that word salad? pic.twitter.com/aoQWTewE0o — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 24, 2025

Hahahahahaha.

Laughed out loud.

Kamala Harris thinks that aid for floods, hurricanes, tornados & fires should be distributed based on race:



“Communities of color need more”



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Kdi2t24BYY — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 24, 2025

Weird how she didn't mention that during this interview.

Thank god Americans knew better than to elect this https://t.co/xZCaVPsDyx — Albino_nutria (@FacelessCajun) February 24, 2025

Amen.

The worst national candidate in our lifetime, by a large margin. It's still boggles my mind they went with her. https://t.co/zCzqd7Cokf — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) February 24, 2025

They ran her, but even after ousting Joe Biden from the race because of his cognitive issues, they didn't remove him from office and make her POTUS for even a few months.

I can't believe people voted for this. https://t.co/cEEvGZ7350 — Mark Amat 🇺🇸 (@amatmc) February 24, 2025

In the general election, those who didn't like Trump had no choice. But this writer will argue forever that -- if they'd held a primary after Biden was removed -- she would not have been the nominee.

just bein a silly lil coconut https://t.co/6DwdKMFGMA — Chad GPT (@realChadGPT) February 24, 2025

That fell from a tree and hit every branch on the way down.

Trump dodged a bullet, we dodged a ticking time bomb, my God she would have destroyed this country lmfao https://t.co/0W1pzhEVoJ — Concerned Noticer 🇺🇸 (@concerndnoticer) February 24, 2025

Like a wrecking ball.

How could people ignore this brilliance to vote for the nazis https://t.co/HR1WFsXsgu — Sarah (@P_Bob_) February 24, 2025

We detect the hint of sarcasm there.

The brilliance just oozes out of her. https://t.co/ChT8mamkWL — Michael Dalakis (@monkey449) February 24, 2025

You can feel it in the air.

Not.

She’d make a fantastic kindergarten teacher. I cannot thank my fellow Conservatives enough for voting for #Trump @realDonaldTrump 🙌🏼 https://t.co/GxuV6nJtyk — 417HEAD (@417head) February 24, 2025

Keep Kamala as far away from kids as possible.