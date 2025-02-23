Lefty Gets WRECKED for (Probably Fake) Story About Trump-Supporting Neighbor Getting Fired From the USDA

It's a day ending in 'y', so Lefties are being awful as usual.

Travis here thinks it's hilarious his Donald Trump-supporting neighbor lost his job with the USDA. While media run sob stories about other government employees getting pink slips, it's clear only some people are deserving of sympathy:

Today I found out my neighbor who works for USDA lost his job.



I don’t know him well, but I do know he’s worked for USDA for the 12 years I’ve known him.



What I do know….



I’m incredibly happy for him and his family.



I’m glad he lost his career.



I’m glad he lost his source… — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) February 22, 2025

The entire post reads:

I’m glad he lost his source of income. I’m glad he got everything he voted for. I’m just waiting to see how long it takes for the Trump flag he’s been flying for the last 5 years to come down.

Travis thinks he's the good guy here. And that's assuming any of this is true.

Incredible how I’m attacked by the same assholes,



Who are actually responsible for my neighbor being fired in the first place.



Yup, that makes perfect sense. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) February 23, 2025

Yeah, that's not how this works.

Hey man. Long story short. Anyone else who wishes misfortunes on anyone regardless of politics is a peice of s**t in my book.



Who cares who he voted for. — Dark Tidings (@unitedtidings) February 23, 2025

This guy got dragged for saying this, but he's largely correct.

You’re so far gone man. Seek therapy and look inward. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) February 23, 2025

Yep.

Democrats are awfully silent about this, huh?

…and the difference is that he will pick himself up, dust himself off and find another job instead of getting on social media and whining like a little b**ch.



THAT is the difference between a Conservative and an asshole. — Max_Half_Lap (@Max_Half_Lap) February 23, 2025

If the neighbor voted for Trump, he knew what he was voting for and pulled the lever anyway.

Oh man, remember this guy? You should call him. pic.twitter.com/32OhQaRJGe — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) February 23, 2025

Yeah, what happened to that guy?

Imagine being this big of a douchebag



“I’m happy he lost his job because he has a different opinion than me!”



Rejoicing in someone else’s misfortune simply due to a difference of opinion is dark as hell.



Almost like the Nazis cheering on dissenters being thrown in camps https://t.co/j2ai1I94oS — J.E. (@pigshitsonballs) February 23, 2025

The Left always reveal who they truly are.

Here's why you can be sure this story is utter bulls**t.



Travis is a toxic leftist. It's his entire personality. If he has a neighbor who flies a MAGA/Trump flag, there isn't a chance in hell Travis even says hello to him, let alone knows where he works, how long he worked… https://t.co/ihOenVOslK — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

If he has a neighbor who flies a MAGA/Trump flag, there isn't a chance in hell Travis even says hello to him, let alone knows where he works, how long he worked there, or that he may have lost his job. Travis stares out his window at his neighbor, projecting his broken bitterness, but would never speak to that person. Oh, you also know it's bulls**t because everyone on the left right now is sharing some version of this same story. Travis is a miserable loser. Don't be like Travis. And definitely don't move into his neighborhood.

B-b-b-b-bingo!

This is the new meme. It’s baloney. But go with it. https://t.co/pLpAvrrZvG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 23, 2025

Yes, Lefties. Run with this.

The left told everyone they didn’t deserve a hospital bed without the “jab”, that if you didn’t take the “jab” you should lose your job and die alone.



Take your emotional blackmail and stick it in your ass.



And Taylor Swift f**king sucks. https://t.co/PPHm9yn9DO — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) February 23, 2025

We all remember how the Left was eager to fire everyone who didn't comply with vaccine mandates, including locking us in our homes and taking our children away.