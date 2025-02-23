Drowning Dems: Hakeem Jeffries Sticks to Losing Script Against Trump as Party Sinks...
Lefty Gets WRECKED for (Probably Fake) Story About Trump-Supporting Neighbor Getting Fired From the USDA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 23, 2025
AngieArtist

It's a day ending in 'y', so Lefties are being awful as usual.

Travis here thinks it's hilarious his Donald Trump-supporting neighbor lost his job with the USDA. While media run sob stories about other government employees getting pink slips, it's clear only some people are deserving of sympathy:

The entire post reads:

I’m glad he lost his source of income.

I’m glad he got everything he voted for.

I’m just waiting to see how long it takes for the Trump flag he’s been flying for the last 5 years to come down.

Travis thinks he's the good guy here. And that's assuming any of this is true.

Yeah, that's not how this works.

This guy got dragged for saying this, but he's largely correct.

Yep.

Democrats are awfully silent about this, huh?

If the neighbor voted for Trump, he knew what he was voting for and pulled the lever anyway.

Yeah, what happened to that guy?

The Left always reveal who they truly are.

The entire post reads:

If he has a neighbor who flies a MAGA/Trump flag, there isn't a chance in hell Travis even says hello to him, let alone knows where he works, how long he worked there, or that he may have lost his job. Travis stares out his window at his neighbor, projecting his broken bitterness, but would never speak to that person. 

Oh, you also know it's bulls**t because everyone on the left right now is sharing some version of this same story. 

Travis is a miserable loser. Don't be like Travis. And definitely don't move into his neighborhood.

B-b-b-b-bingo!

Yes, Lefties. Run with this.

We all remember how the Left was eager to fire everyone who didn't comply with vaccine mandates, including locking us in our homes and taking our children away.

