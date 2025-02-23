Delete Your Account: Jonah Goldberg's Tweets DISGUSTING Analogy for Trump's Russia-Ukraine...
WATCH: Whistleblower Spills ALL THE TEA About Approving Social Security Disability Benefits for Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 23, 2025
Twitchy

This is absolutely maddening.

This writer is certain we all know someone who was denied Social Security Disability benefits and had to jump through hoops for months (or years) to get it.

Guess they should've just flown to the border instead:

Wow.

But the Left will look at this and say there's no proof of waste, fraud, or abuse.

And that's if she gets approved.

Yep. This is so wrong.

It doesn't matter if they're disabled or not. They're here illegally and shouldn't get it at all.

That's why the Left is genuinely terrified of DOGE.

People are going to be livid when all this comes out.

YUP.

And you paid in a lot more than you'll ever collect.

This is awful. Truly awful.

Almost a year to get things done.

It is a slap in the face to all of us.

Tags: DISABLED SOCIAL SECURITY WHISTLEBLOWER DOGE

