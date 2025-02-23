WATCH: Whistleblower Spills ALL THE TEA About Approving Social Security Disability Benefits for Illegals

This is absolutely maddening.

This writer is certain we all know someone who was denied Social Security Disability benefits and had to jump through hoops for months (or years) to get it.

Advertisement

Guess they should've just flown to the border instead:

🚨BREAKING: Whistleblower reveals she was encouraged to approve long-term disability for illegals, essentially securing lifetime Social Security benefits for each approval: pic.twitter.com/Etemct6Gdh — DOGE NEWS- Department of Government Efficiency (@realdogeusa) February 23, 2025

Wow.

58 million more people are registered with the social security agency than the US population. pic.twitter.com/JZKfoobdNe — Todd 🇺🇸 (@ideapalooza) February 23, 2025

But the Left will look at this and say there's no proof of waste, fraud, or abuse.

This disgusts me! My sister was in a near fatal car accident. She had a major brain injury and trying to learn to walk again. I have been trying to get her set up on disability (she has worked her entire life, now 57) and they told me it will be 5 months before she can be… — Linda Masci (@goqivana) February 23, 2025

And that's if she gets approved.

American citizens who have legit claims have to fight for years and often have to get lawyers to get an approval for long-term disability. — The Soviet States of America ☭🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) February 23, 2025

Yep. This is so wrong.

Those illegals who secured lifetime social security should be investigated if they really disable to work. Then revoke everything they have. Those whose perpetuating it should be prosecuted — gutsyPetr70 (@Petr70G) February 23, 2025

It doesn't matter if they're disabled or not. They're here illegally and shouldn't get it at all.

If there was total transparency, we would all understand how our founding fathers resorted to Tar & Feathers — THELumberGuru (@THELumberGuru) February 23, 2025

That's why the Left is genuinely terrified of DOGE.

People are going to be livid when all this comes out.

YUP.

I paid into f**king Social Security starting in 1973. I had to work until I was age 66 and 6 months to be able to collect monthly social security based on my earnings. And these f**king illegals under Biden just get social security. Bulls**t https://t.co/FegME1sGJo — UNWOKE MAGA Fan (@adrees103) February 23, 2025

And you paid in a lot more than you'll ever collect.

Advertisement

This makes me so freaking mad. My fiancé who passed from BRAIN cancer was DENIED SS

Most ppl are! https://t.co/xYsg3B2y9d — AGENT_GATTACA (@AGENT_GATTACA) February 23, 2025

This is awful. Truly awful.

And now with an ALS diagnosis, I qualify for Medicare (even tho not 65) only if I take social security disability & they tell me it'll be 250 days before they process the paperwork. I can't even get a phone apptmt till next week. But for illegals, you know they got it instantly! https://t.co/vrhLZAgkMe — KimberGirl1776 (@SenLauraWoods) February 23, 2025

Almost a year to get things done.

This is just another slap in the face to the Americans that've worked so hard for their social security. https://t.co/cXisay0V7l — Bobby (@Bobbyroccz) February 23, 2025

It is a slap in the face to all of us.