Madonna Gets Into the Groove of Criticizing Trump Again, Says His 'King' Joke Didn't Make Her Laugh

After the election, you'd think celebrities -- who were all in on Kamala Harris -- would realize the American people really don't care what they have to think or say about politics.

But, like the Democrats they love so much, celebrities are incapable of learning the lessons voters taught them.

The other day, President Donald Trump joked about being a king and the Left went all hair-on-fire over it.

Now here's Madonna, with what's clearly a candid snap, explaining why she didn't think Trump's joke was funny:

I thought this country was built by

Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people.

Currently we have a president who calls Himself.

Our King

If this is a joke,

I'm not laughing pic.twitter.com/SKblEYiRo1 — Madonna (@Madonna) February 21, 2025

The glasses, the book, the lighting.

So. Serious.

For a joke.

This is why Kamala lost.

Didn’t you ask the FBI to understand you were only joking when you said “you often thought about blowing up the Palace”? — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) February 21, 2025

Jokes are (D)ifferent when they do it.

Here's a video, by the way:

So Madonna, is it worse for a President to troll his haters and call himself a KING?



Or for a has been singer who butchered herself with plastic surgery saying she wants to blow up with White House? pic.twitter.com/ZwSG6C9J5E — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) February 21, 2025

Just amazing.

As a Republican, I LOVE that Democrats have made defending illegals and protecting government waste, fraud and abuse, the very face of the Democrat Party. — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) February 21, 2025

They're doing a bang-up job.

Of course you’re not laughing! Your face can’t move! — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) February 21, 2025

At least she looks more like Madonna now and less like an extraterrestrial.

But have you cried about it yet? pic.twitter.com/1D76Vow9na — 𝑃𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑢𝑠🪶 (@captlibertas) February 21, 2025

Can't. Botox.

It’s 2025 and an 80-year-old nymphomaniac whose body is majority silicone is here to lecture you about values https://t.co/IrSH1feaVA — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 21, 2025

Values and politics.

What a time to be alive.

It was a joke. And so are you granny. https://t.co/hJ1vnR6RKr — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 21, 2025

And we're laughing at her, not with her.

If you’re having trouble laughing, I recommend you relax with the Botox https://t.co/tL54GurOl3 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 21, 2025

Solid advice.

We’re laughing at you, @Madonna.



Trump trolls you idiots and you bark like dogs. https://t.co/hlnBhA7gb3 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) February 21, 2025

They fall for it every single time.