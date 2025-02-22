New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over...
Madonna Gets Into the Groove of Criticizing Trump Again, Says His 'King' Joke Didn't Make Her Laugh

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 22, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

After the election, you'd think celebrities -- who were all in on Kamala Harris -- would realize the American people really don't care what they have to think or say about politics.

But, like the Democrats they love so much, celebrities are incapable of learning the lessons voters taught them.

The other day, President Donald Trump joked about being a king and the Left went all hair-on-fire over it. 

Now here's Madonna, with what's clearly a candid snap, explaining why she didn't think Trump's joke was funny:

The glasses, the book, the lighting.

So. Serious.

For a joke.

This is why Kamala lost.

Jokes are (D)ifferent when they do it.

Here's a video, by the way:

Just amazing.

They're doing a bang-up job.

At least she looks more like Madonna now and less like an extraterrestrial.

Can't. Botox.

Values and politics.

What a time to be alive.

And we're laughing at her, not with her.

Solid advice.

They fall for it every single time.

