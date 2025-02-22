Idiot Leftists Think Government Spending Justified Since It Provides Basic Services of Civilized Society

We understand that most Leftists couldn't run a lemonade stand and turn a profit. But if they wanted to do that, it's their money they're spending and losing.

When it comes to tax dollars, our tax dollars, however -- they don't have a right to keep wasting our money in the name of providing 'services.'

Yet Lefties like Aaron Rupar and Kyle Kulinski think government can do just that:

When republicans say "run the government like a business", that's f**king insane. the point of a business is to make profit, the point of the government is to provide the basics of a civilized society. Literally polar opposite philosophies. https://t.co/iPI9JcFkms — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) February 22, 2025

So private businesses don't provide basic services? There aren't grocery stores? UPS and FedEx aren't a thing? Healthcare companies aren't private? There aren't companies that repair roads and bridges?

This argument is so idiotic it borders on the absurd.

There is a difference between not expecting it to be a profit engine and not expecting it to be a financial black hole. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) February 22, 2025

Exactly this.

What's insane is spending $70 billion taxpayer dollars on a service the private sector could run much better.



This would be insane even if the federal government wasn't $36 trillion in debt. https://t.co/tkQBxrVaKE — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) February 22, 2025

UPS and FedEx do a much better job than the USPS.

This writer ordered a gift at the end of December and it took USPS over a month to deliver it. She sent a gift with UPS and it reached the recipient in three days.

They’re not polar opposites. They are merely delivering different products. As a business is charged with delivering value to its shareholders, government has the same responsibility to the taxpayers. — S. Hopkins (@92huskies) February 22, 2025

And this writer would argue that the government has a bigger responsibility because we don't have a choice but to pay taxes.

We can choose not to spend our money at a particular business.

We're the govt, we're supposed to be inefficient and wasteful! It's not like it's our money we're wasting. We don't need accountability and good business / ethical practices — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) February 22, 2025

That's what they're arguing. And it's ridiculous.

California has taken 17 years to NOT build a functional high speed rail

At best, it will be another 10 years before it's partially functional



It was supposed to be completely done by 2020 (that's 5 years ago for the class)



What business would take this long and be this inept? — Matt (@amattattack) February 22, 2025

Any business would've gone belly up by now, and probably faced criminal charges for financial crimes.

BUT MUH CIVIL SERVICES!

Profoundly stupid political side https://t.co/FseOGJQrCz — Liker (@Liker004) February 22, 2025

Profoundly stupid and unserious.

Businesses regularly provide basics for the civilized societies. Who do you think makes all your food?



Government, if it wants to survive MUST operate with a balanced sheet.



So the two are more mixed than you thought. https://t.co/TwynwxiqrV — Amel.Jsvc (@Amel_jsvc) February 22, 2025

If government doesn't balance its books, all the stuff it does do will go away when the economy collapses.

The point of government is NOT to provide the basics of a civilized society.



The point of government is to secure the Blessings of Liberty.



Government can't be the foundation of society because some people disdain responsibility for their own survival and other people embrace… https://t.co/CEl6MgLfck — Matthew (@SpinMattSays) February 22, 2025

THIS.

The government is not a provider of basic needs. It's meant to protect our liberty.