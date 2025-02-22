Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Idiot Leftists Think Government Spending Justified Since It Provides Basic Services of Civilized Society

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 22, 2025
Meme

We understand that most Leftists couldn't run a lemonade stand and turn a profit. But if they wanted to do that, it's their money they're spending and losing.

When it comes to tax dollars, our tax dollars, however -- they don't have a right to keep wasting our money in the name of providing 'services.'

Yet Lefties like Aaron Rupar and Kyle Kulinski think government can do just that:

So private businesses don't provide basic services? There aren't grocery stores? UPS and FedEx aren't a thing? Healthcare companies aren't private? There aren't companies that repair roads and bridges?

This argument is so idiotic it borders on the absurd.

Exactly this.

UPS and FedEx do a much better job than the USPS.

This writer ordered a gift at the end of December and it took USPS over a month to deliver it. She sent a gift with UPS and it reached the recipient in three days.

And this writer would argue that the government has a bigger responsibility because we don't have a choice but to pay taxes.

We can choose not to spend our money at a particular business.

That's what they're arguing. And it's ridiculous.

Any business would've gone belly up by now, and probably faced criminal charges for financial crimes.

BUT MUH CIVIL SERVICES!

Profoundly stupid and unserious.

If government doesn't balance its books, all the stuff it does do will go away when the economy collapses.

THIS.

The government is not a provider of basic needs. It's meant to protect our liberty.

