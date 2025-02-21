The Hill Asks Why Republicans Are Weaponizing the Hormones We All Have Against Trans Athletes

This writer doesn't understand why the trans issue is the one the Left has decided to cling to, even as the ship of trans ideology sinks around them. It's always been -- at best -- an 80-20 issue in the public mind, and probably closer to 90-10 or 95-5. Most people find the idea of men playing sports against women abhorrent and are repulsed at the notion men should be allowed in women's private spaces simply because they say they're a girl.

Yet they're clinging to their agenda like a deck chair on the Titanic, and we're not going to stop them from drowning.

It's interesting to watch how their arguments keep evolving as they throw everything they can at the wall in the hopes something will stick.

This time the argument is hormones, and the Republican weaponization thereof:

"We all have hormones — why are they being weaponized against trans athletes?" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/PHd6UZSBkA — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2025

Wut?

Here's what they wrote:

As a Ph.D. scientist specializing in genetics and genomics, as well as the founder of an at-home hormone monitoring company, it is clear to me that science had nothing to do with this decision. With such a small number of athletes even falling under the ban, it raises the question of why the administration implemented it at all. The answer? This is just another way to turn hormones into a justification for exclusion. Sports have long struggled with defining gender categories, often enforcing sex verification tests that have unfairly scrutinized and excluded some athletes. In the 1960s, these tests frequently included invasive physical exams and stereotyping athletes based on how they looked. Now, many sports governing bodies require women to have low levels of testosterone, with arbitrary thresholds for levels that make them ineligible to compete. These levels vary by sport, governing body and even year. For example, starting in March 2023, track’s World Athletics required women to suppress their testosterone to a level below 2.5 nmol/L for six months, which was half the level of 5 nmol/L proposed in 2015. These inconsistencies are a problem across the sports world.

Up until about five years ago, gender categories were not a struggle for sports. It used to be if you had male anatomy, you played with the boys.

This only became an issue when the Left decided there were 57 genders and having a penis or vagina did not make one a man or woman, respectively.

This is why no one trusts or respects scientists anymore, by the way. Only a Ph.D. scientist would spend time lamenting gender categories and hormones. Go ask a plumber how to classify gender in sports and he'll give you a clear, direct answer.

You’re really this dumb? Really?? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 21, 2025

Yes. They are this dumb.

The weaponization thus far has been male hormones against female athletes so I'm not sure where you're going with this. — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) February 21, 2025

They're trying to defend males taking medals from women and harming them on the playing field.

Funny how you hardly ever see biological females claiming to be boys so they can participate on male teams. — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) February 21, 2025

You'd think there'd be a relatively equal number of both if the transgender issue was as widespread as the Left claims.

It might be a good time for the author to change their career path. The American people have decided they don't want men in women's sports or in women's bathrooms.



There is zero chance that this opinion piece will change America's mind on this. — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) February 21, 2025

But HORMONES! HORMONES, Kevin!

Because the accepted levels of testosterone for trans athletes are five times higher than any natural born woman can attain. — Appalachian Liberty (@Liberty_Xtreme) February 21, 2025

You'd think a scientist would know that.

How many girls pretending to be boys have set new records in boys events? Does that tell you anything about the inherent difference in the sexes? https://t.co/3EhwTMSrmp — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) February 21, 2025

We're not supposed to notice this, because it tells us everything we need to know.

But continue going down this path, Lefties.