And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly Political Show

It's nice to see former Congressional reps Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman have found a hobby. Both of them were voted out of office in their last elections because they were so bad even die-hard Democratic voters couldn't pull the lever for them.

Advertisement

So they're launching a show -- Bowman and Bush. It sounds more like a Dickensian money-changing firm and less like a show anyone will ever watch.

Can’t stop, won’t stop! 🚀

I’m beyond excited to announce the launch of our brand new monthly show, Bowman and Bush, exclusively on Zeteo!



Tune in as @JamaalBowmanNY and I dive deep into what’s really happening in Congress and explore the powerful influence of big money. pic.twitter.com/8sok6o0FBI — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 20, 2025

Although, in fairness, it'll be ripe for Twitchy content.

Monthly.



Y’all were really counting on that USAID grift eh? — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) February 20, 2025

Probably.

I'd rather watch static on a UHF channel. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) February 20, 2025

This writer is old enough to get this reference.

Hang on a sec, she needs to take some ibuprofen for her back pain.

Two antisemitic losers hosting a show together sounds about as appealing as contracting syphilis. — Sebastino Marinaio ⚓️ (@SebastinoM1861) February 21, 2025

Yes, it does.

And syphilis might be more appealing, frankly.

Lmao, the fire alarm bandit and the race hustler.

Ought to be a whole lot of stupidity and drooling in every show…. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) February 21, 2025

Like we said, loads of Twitchy content in the making.

Is it a comedy show ? Seriously though, you two were fired for a reason, because nobody wanted to hear from you anymore — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) February 20, 2025

This writer cannot think of two less funny people on the planet.

Nothing like two unpopular politicians who lost to moderates as a source for successful ideas. — Lincoln Brunches in DC (@LincolnsFaceWig) February 20, 2025

Democrats should totally listen to these two.

Finally, a podcast that dares to ask: what do politicians who were too crazy to keep their seats think about politics? https://t.co/X7BH6rRi8C — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 21, 2025

Inquiring minds did not want to know.

Hahahahahahahaha. Zeteo is a network started by Mehdi Hasan.

Hahahahahahahahaha.

zeteo: bringing you the worst possible content, every day https://t.co/fFkd1xC8Mc — Jake McCoy (@jakehmccoy) February 21, 2025

Zeteo is the exact opposite of entertainment and news.

AKA how to lose House seats by obsessing over Jews https://t.co/X3YlF9VZUG — Ty Rogers (@CoachRogers92) February 21, 2025

On a network run by another anti-semite. Going to be a smashing success!

Not.