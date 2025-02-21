And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly Political Show

The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 21, 2025
ImgFlip

It's nice to see former Congressional reps Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman have found a hobby. Both of them were voted out of office in their last elections because they were so bad even die-hard Democratic voters couldn't pull the lever for them.

So they're launching a show -- Bowman and Bush. It sounds more like a Dickensian money-changing firm and less like a show anyone will ever watch.

Although, in fairness, it'll be ripe for Twitchy content.

Probably.

This writer is old enough to get this reference.

Hang on a sec, she needs to take some ibuprofen for her back pain.

Yes, it does.

And syphilis might be more appealing, frankly.

Like we said, loads of Twitchy content in the making.

This writer cannot think of two less funny people on the planet.

Democrats should totally listen to these two.

Inquiring minds did not want to know.

Hahahahahahahaha. Zeteo is a network started by Mehdi Hasan.

Hahahahahahahahaha.

Zeteo is the exact opposite of entertainment and news.

On a network run by another anti-semite. Going to be a smashing success!

Not.

