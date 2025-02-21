And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly Political Show

It's nice to see former Congressional reps Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman have found a hobby. Both of them were voted out of office in their last elections because they were so bad even die-hard Democratic voters couldn't pull the lever for them.
So they're launching a show -- Bowman and Bush. It sounds more like a Dickensian money-changing firm and less like a show anyone will ever watch.
Can’t stop, won’t stop! 🚀— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 20, 2025
I’m beyond excited to announce the launch of our brand new monthly show, Bowman and Bush, exclusively on Zeteo!
Tune in as @JamaalBowmanNY and I dive deep into what’s really happening in Congress and explore the powerful influence of big money. pic.twitter.com/8sok6o0FBI
Although, in fairness, it'll be ripe for Twitchy content.
Monthly.— DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) February 20, 2025
Y’all were really counting on that USAID grift eh?
Probably.
I'd rather watch static on a UHF channel.— ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) February 20, 2025
This writer is old enough to get this reference.
Hang on a sec, she needs to take some ibuprofen for her back pain.
Two antisemitic losers hosting a show together sounds about as appealing as contracting syphilis.— Sebastino Marinaio ⚓️ (@SebastinoM1861) February 21, 2025
Yes, it does.
And syphilis might be more appealing, frankly.
Lmao, the fire alarm bandit and the race hustler.— Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) February 21, 2025
Ought to be a whole lot of stupidity and drooling in every show….
Like we said, loads of Twitchy content in the making.
Is it a comedy show ? Seriously though, you two were fired for a reason, because nobody wanted to hear from you anymore— L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) February 20, 2025
This writer cannot think of two less funny people on the planet.
Nothing like two unpopular politicians who lost to moderates as a source for successful ideas.— Lincoln Brunches in DC (@LincolnsFaceWig) February 20, 2025
Democrats should totally listen to these two.
Finally, a podcast that dares to ask: what do politicians who were too crazy to keep their seats think about politics? https://t.co/X7BH6rRi8C— Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 21, 2025
Inquiring minds did not want to know.
Zeteo: the rejects network. https://t.co/LMnzJhR9i2— Trader Jew (@Trader_Jew) February 21, 2025
Hahahahahahahaha. Zeteo is a network started by Mehdi Hasan.
Hahahahahahahahaha.
zeteo: bringing you the worst possible content, every day https://t.co/fFkd1xC8Mc— Jake McCoy (@jakehmccoy) February 21, 2025
Zeteo is the exact opposite of entertainment and news.
AKA how to lose House seats by obsessing over Jews https://t.co/X3YlF9VZUG— Ty Rogers (@CoachRogers92) February 21, 2025
On a network run by another anti-semite. Going to be a smashing success!
Not.
