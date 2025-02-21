Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle...
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 21, 2025
meme

Our media are truly a walking, talking, propaganda-spreading meme.

When wildfires laid waste to Los Angeles, most sane Americans were appalled and horrified at the widespread devastation because the fire doesn't discriminate. It burns without regard to who or what it's consuming.

But if you're ABC News, you've discovered who the real victims are here: transgender and nonbinary L.A. residents.

Because of course.

They report:

When devastating fires tore through Los Angeles in January, thousands lost nearly everything, leaving many displaced and uncertain about their future.

Among the hardest hit were transgender and nonbinary residents in transitional housing programs, who lost more than just their belongings.

For them, the fires brought the destruction of a safe space, built with love and care to support their healing.

In the midst of the crisis, the community responded with an outpouring of support, coming together in a remarkable show of solidarity.

This is so tiresome.

They are absolutely beyond parody. 

A thousand monkeys typing on a thousand laptops for a thousand years could not produce something this ridiculous.

Yep. We're all dead, but trans and nonbinary people are even deader!

Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
Is that what you're saying, ABC News?

And it's only February. Imagine what the next ten months will bring.

Nope. They will never learn.

We endorse this.

Well, look at that.

What a shock. Not.

This made us laugh out loud.

They 'identify' as one, and that's all it takes these days.

What a time to be alive.

(Aside: That would make a great band name)

It's so ridiculous as to border on the absurd.

Exactly. This way, they can give money to groups suffering a 'disparate impact' because of their identity. You can be a white man who lost his house, and the state will say your suffering is less than the queer transgender they/them who lost its house.

It's twisted and sick.

There's also a pending Community Note on the article, which says:

This article is not factual.   Fire does not discriminate.  

Total died: 29

Total displaced in the California fires: Approx.  200,000 people.

Displaced from the three L.A. CADA homes: Estimated at 60 people.

Percentage: 0.03% of the total displaced were from these three homes.

Numbers don't lie, but ABC News does.

Tags: GENDER LOS ANGELES TRANSGENDER WILDFIRES QUEER

