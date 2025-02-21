DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by Wildfires

Our media are truly a walking, talking, propaganda-spreading meme.

When wildfires laid waste to Los Angeles, most sane Americans were appalled and horrified at the widespread devastation because the fire doesn't discriminate. It burns without regard to who or what it's consuming.

But if you're ABC News, you've discovered who the real victims are here: transgender and nonbinary L.A. residents.

Because of course.

They report:

When devastating fires tore through Los Angeles in January, thousands lost nearly everything, leaving many displaced and uncertain about their future. Among the hardest hit were transgender and nonbinary residents in transitional housing programs, who lost more than just their belongings. For them, the fires brought the destruction of a safe space, built with love and care to support their healing. In the midst of the crisis, the community responded with an outpouring of support, coming together in a remarkable show of solidarity.

This is so tiresome.

You are beyond parody — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 21, 2025

They are absolutely beyond parody.

A thousand monkeys typing on a thousand laptops for a thousand years could not produce something this ridiculous.

'World ends! Trans and nonbinary hurt worst!' pic.twitter.com/4uBS1jI9vy — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) February 21, 2025

Yep. We're all dead, but trans and nonbinary people are even deader!

Los Angeles wildfire victims should check their CIS privilege at the door that was there before burning down — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 21, 2025

Is that what you're saying, ABC News?

This is the dumbest article I’ve ever read. I literally lost IQ points. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 21, 2025

And it's only February. Imagine what the next ten months will bring.

Are you all ever going to learn anything - anything at all - from the election? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 21, 2025

Nope. They will never learn.

I vote to DOGE the entire staff of ABC. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 21, 2025

We endorse this.

Well, look at that.

What a shock. Not.

This made us laugh out loud.

How are you a news organization? https://t.co/D2qMDXkdF1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 21, 2025

They 'identify' as one, and that's all it takes these days.

What a time to be alive.

(Aside: That would make a great band name)

If this was a parody account I would criticize them for being too over the top… https://t.co/Uj9xpxqJSw — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) February 21, 2025

It's so ridiculous as to border on the absurd.

The point of articles like this is to minimize the suffering of everyone else in an effort to assert a moral hierarchy that has these specific groups at the top. This is in part because doing so reduces responsibility for the fires or cleanup or rebuilding on behalf of the state. https://t.co/sqCQhzPjsg — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) February 21, 2025

Exactly. This way, they can give money to groups suffering a 'disparate impact' because of their identity. You can be a white man who lost his house, and the state will say your suffering is less than the queer transgender they/them who lost its house.

It's twisted and sick.

There's also a pending Community Note on the article, which says:

This article is not factual. Fire does not discriminate. Total died: 29 Total displaced in the California fires: Approx. 200,000 people. Displaced from the three L.A. CADA homes: Estimated at 60 people. Percentage: 0.03% of the total displaced were from these three homes.

Numbers don't lie, but ABC News does.