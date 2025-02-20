Pramila Jayapal Magically Loves the Supreme Court and Rule of Law Again, 'Cause Republicans Are in Charge

The only time the Democratic Party cares about the rule of law or the co-equal branches of government is when a Republican is in office. When Joe Biden was president, he could ignore the courts whenever he wished and do things like try to amend the Constitution by X post. They see the Constitution as a hindrance to their agenda, one that needs to be done away with, right up until they're its most staunch defenders against President Donald Trump.
So it's no surprise Rep. Jayapal is screeching about the rule of law and Constitution again:
Our democracy is made up of three branches of government — that is clearly stated in our Constitution.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 20, 2025
The Judicial Branch is equal to Congress and the Executive Branch — and we must respect the rule of law in this country. https://t.co/FkNgLsMZnS
Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal says that the Trump administration's defiance of judicial orders is another step toward the president's ultimate goal of 'the destruction of our democracy and our Constitution.'
'I think that is the giant concern in front of us right now, especially when you have the vice president indicating that we don't need to listen to the judicial branch,' Jayapal (D-Seattle) told KUOW's Soundside. 'Clearly, he is somebody who needs to go back to grade school, because every fifth grader knows that there are three branches of government in our democracy, articulated in our Constitution. And what dictators and authoritarians do when they get into power is they sideline those other checks and balances that exist, and they seize control of all the institutions.'
J.D. Vance has forgotten more about the Constitution than Jayapal will ever know, so going after Vance on that is adorable.
Here she is, just a year ago, applauding Joe Biden for student loan forgiveness despite the Supreme Court ruling he had no such authority.
HUGE NEWS! Thanks to @POTUS, nearly 74,000 borrowers will see a total of $5 billion in student loans forgiven!— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 19, 2024
But our work isn’t done — I’ll keep fighting until all student debt is canceled for people across America. https://t.co/bo4xCf698e
'Rule of law for thee, but not for me.' - Pramila, probably
There's always a post.
Hold up Jaya. Let's get some ethics reforms in the other "equal" branches of government first k thanks.https://t.co/Ig8yr73BGR— Chris (@chriswithans) February 20, 2025
There were no calls for 'ethics' reforms of the Supreme Court when the Democrats had control of the branch.
Weird.
You’re all over the map. Now courts are good and legitimate in your view?— Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) February 20, 2025
Schrödinger's courts.
You were on here crying about illegal aliens being purged from taxpayer-provided benefits about an hour ago.— Ginger (@GingerAmero) February 20, 2025
You have no respect for the law or the constitution.
Who do you think you’re fooling?
Her voters, clearly.
Oh, you like the Supreme Court again. https://t.co/kNhYK200vo— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2025
Funny how that happened.
Congratulations on finally pretending you care about the Rule of Law.— It Is By Will Alone (@Circular_Truth) February 20, 2025
Baby steps, traitor. https://t.co/XVL7VtQXHr
Eventually, she'll get it. Maybe.
Hey guys, the Supreme Court is good again. These people are laughable. https://t.co/pIGnfFmHwY— NotQualityJournalism (@journalism_not) February 20, 2025
Absolutely laughable.
Uh-huh https://t.co/1CNLR4vPA9 pic.twitter.com/g9gK8NfCCb— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 20, 2025
She hated the Supreme Court up until ten seconds ago.
You know, now.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 20, 2025
All of a sudden. https://t.co/IvKeEVB6eE
Like the flip of a switch.
And the first time the Supreme Court rules in a way she doesn't like, she'll be attacking it again.
