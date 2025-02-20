Pramila Jayapal Magically Loves the Supreme Court and Rule of Law Again, 'Cause Republicans Are in Charge

Javier Milei Surprises Elon Musk With A Special Gift
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The only time the Democratic Party cares about the rule of law or the co-equal branches of government is when a Republican is in office. When Joe Biden was president, he could ignore the courts whenever he wished and do things like try to amend the Constitution by X post. They see the Constitution as a hindrance to their agenda, one that needs to be done away with, right up until they're its most staunch defenders against President Donald Trump.

So it's no surprise Rep. Jayapal is screeching about the rule of law and Constitution again:

More from KUOW:

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal says that the Trump administration's defiance of judicial orders is another step toward the president's ultimate goal of 'the destruction of our democracy and our Constitution.'

'I think that is the giant concern in front of us right now, especially when you have the vice president indicating that we don't need to listen to the judicial branch,' Jayapal (D-Seattle) told KUOW's Soundside. 'Clearly, he is somebody who needs to go back to grade school, because every fifth grader knows that there are three branches of government in our democracy, articulated in our Constitution. And what dictators and authoritarians do when they get into power is they sideline those other checks and balances that exist, and they seize control of all the institutions.'

J.D. Vance has forgotten more about the Constitution than Jayapal will ever know, so going after Vance on that is adorable.

Here she is, just a year ago, applauding Joe Biden for student loan forgiveness despite the Supreme Court ruling he had no such authority.

'Rule of law for thee, but not for me.' - Pramila, probably

There's always a post.

There were no calls for 'ethics' reforms of the Supreme Court when the Democrats had control of the branch.

Weird.

Schrödinger's courts.

Her voters, clearly.

Funny how that happened.

Eventually, she'll get it. Maybe.

Absolutely laughable.

She hated the Supreme Court up until ten seconds ago.

Like the flip of a switch.

And the first time the Supreme Court rules in a way she doesn't like, she'll be attacking it again.

