'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged and Violent

Kash Patel has a lot of work to do now that he's been confirmed as the Director of the FBI, and he can start with violent Leftists. As things keep going well for President Donald Trump, the Left's rhetoric has become increasingly violent and alarming.

Advertisement

Here are two examples:

Radical leftists on Reddit are planning to bring firearms to protest in DC while claiming "It's time. It's a class war. Deny. Defend. Depose." @FBI pic.twitter.com/klIwskm1c0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

As my colleague Aaron pointed out, 'Deny. Defend. Depose' is associated with the guy who shot and murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

It’s funny how the Left now supports the 2A. — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) February 20, 2025

It's amazing how they love guns when it suits their violent tendencies.

(This is also why they always scream that law-abiding gun owners are likely to snap and randomly shoot people: it's projection)

The federal charges these retards are going to catch are harsh, and they don't plea them down in the district...... — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) February 20, 2025

We hope so.

As long as they are legally carrying the weapons.



What’s the problem? — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) February 20, 2025

It's clear they intend to be threatening, and D.C. law requires they have a valid concealed carry permit from D.C. or the state in which they reside.

No one believes any of them have met these legal requirements.

Special ed class maybe. — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) February 20, 2025

Ouch.

They are gonna light a match they can't extinguish — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) February 20, 2025

The Left always thinks the monster they create won't turn on them.

The irony is it is illegal to simply possess a gun in DC. It does not matter if you have a permit or not.

DC is a disgrace as the seat of the US government and in direct contradiction to the 2A as specified in the Bill of Rights.

Congress where are you? — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) February 20, 2025

This isn't entirely accurate, even though it feels that way. But the laws are strict and there's no doubt these thugs will violate them.

But that's not enough. A former candidate for the Georgia state House, Carl Sprayberry, called for Mar-a-Lago to be bombed:

Former failed candidate for Georgia State House, Carl Sprayberry (D) calls for Mar-a-Lago to be bombed @FBI pic.twitter.com/76VDjUeOKB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

He'll swear he's the good guy, though,

The Democratic Party has lost it. And none of the radical activists seem to have a clue why the party is failing and why Americans just aren't buying their nonsense anymore. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 20, 2025

They are so broken.

Democrat candidate for Georgia (@sprayberry4ga) incites violence against President Trump. He blocked me and now looks like he deleted his post. Unfortunately the internet is forever. These mentally ill Democrats will continue lash out as we keep winning and their party crumbles. pic.twitter.com/ankWlbZHJg — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

He did delete the post, apparently.

It's always in the crazy, lifeless eyes.

Here’s his pinned tweet. I sent to the FBI & Secret Service pic.twitter.com/wNSAyu2c26 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 20, 2025

Egads.

His X account was suspended at some point in the last 18 hours, 'cause this writer just went to verify that pinned post.

He will not.