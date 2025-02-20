Thanks, Trump! Wisconsin Has Banned 'Trans' Identifying Males From Competing in Girls' Spo...
'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged and Violent

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 20, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

Kash Patel has a lot of work to do now that he's been confirmed as the Director of the FBI, and he can start with violent Leftists. As things keep going well for President Donald Trump, the Left's rhetoric has become increasingly violent and alarming. 

Here are two examples:

As my colleague Aaron pointed out, 'Deny. Defend. Depose' is associated with the guy who shot and murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

It's amazing how they love guns when it suits their violent tendencies.

(This is also why they always scream that law-abiding gun owners are likely to snap and randomly shoot people: it's projection)

We hope so.

It's clear they intend to be threatening, and D.C. law requires they have a valid concealed carry permit from D.C. or the state in which they reside.

No one believes any of them have met these legal requirements.

Ouch.

The Left always thinks the monster they create won't turn on them.

This isn't entirely accurate, even though it feels that way. But the laws are strict and there's no doubt these thugs will violate them.

But that's not enough. A former candidate for the Georgia state House, Carl Sprayberry, called for Mar-a-Lago to be bombed:

He'll swear he's the good guy, though,

They are so broken.

He did delete the post, apparently.

It's always in the crazy, lifeless eyes.

Egads.

His X account was suspended at some point in the last 18 hours, 'cause this writer just went to verify that pinned post.

He will not.

