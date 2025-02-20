He's Baaaack! Stephen King Returns to X and LOL at the Reactions
Amnesty International Plays 'Whataboutism' With Israeli Hostages and It Does NOT Go Well for Them at All

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 20, 2025
ImgFlip

It shouldn't be hard for the Left to condemn Hamas and its atrocities against Israeli men, women, and children. After today's depraved exchange of the bodies of four hostages -- including two young children, their mother, and an elderly man -- even the UN took Hamas to task for their 'cruel and despicable' display.

But Amnesty International can't just bring themselves to not tie Palestinians to the abhorrent murders of more innocent Israelis:

Say their names: Shiri Bibas. Kfir Bibas. Ariel Bibas. Oded Lifshitz.

And don't equate them to Palestinians. They're not 'arbitrarily' detained. They are terrorists.

The thread continues:

Right. So Hamas needs to stop.

Israel hasn't taken any civilians hostage.

Of course, they cite Hamas numbers.

Because Israelis can never be the victims here.

How much time do you have?

We'll wait.

Couldn't have put it better ourselves.

Seems to be a common theme.

And they have none.

Lower than scum, really.

