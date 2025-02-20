Amnesty International Plays 'Whataboutism' With Israeli Hostages and It Does NOT Go Well for Them at All

It shouldn't be hard for the Left to condemn Hamas and its atrocities against Israeli men, women, and children. After today's depraved exchange of the bodies of four hostages -- including two young children, their mother, and an elderly man -- even the UN took Hamas to task for their 'cruel and despicable' display.

But Amnesty International can't just bring themselves to not tie Palestinians to the abhorrent murders of more innocent Israelis:

Hamas's release of bodies of 4 Israeli hostages including a mother & her 2 young children –one of them just a nine-month-old baby when abducted-serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need to immediately release all civilian hostages & Palestinians arbitrarily detained. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 20, 2025

Say their names: Shiri Bibas. Kfir Bibas. Ariel Bibas. Oded Lifshitz.

And don't equate them to Palestinians. They're not 'arbitrarily' detained. They are terrorists.

The thread continues:

Hostage taking is a war crime. Civilians must never be abducted. All those held captive and detained must be treated humanely and with dignity. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 20, 2025

Right. So Hamas needs to stop.

Israel hasn't taken any civilians hostage.

It also highlights this war’s devastating toll on civilians, including children. At least 36 children were killed during the 7 Oct Hamas-led attack, and at least 13,319 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since 7 Oct 2023, including 781 babies under… — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 20, 2025

Of course, they cite Hamas numbers.

Curious why you can’t just make a single standalone statement about how kidnapping a baby and a toddler and killing them is bad — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 20, 2025

Because Israelis can never be the victims here.

WHAT THE F**K IS WRONG WITH YOU — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) February 20, 2025

How much time do you have?

Name the arbitrarily detained "Palestinians." — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) February 20, 2025

We'll wait.

Couldn't have put it better ourselves.

Seems to be a common theme.

To feel shame, one has to have a soul. https://t.co/SBplkLn9fd — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) February 20, 2025

And they have none.

Scum. Every member of your organization is scum. https://t.co/vxCn3IIcdG — Yudah ben Ami (@MaccabeanShill) February 20, 2025

Lower than scum, really.