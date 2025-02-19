'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Unde...
Shilling for Illegals, Bishops Earn Their 30 Pieces of Silver
'A Dictator Without Elections;' Trump Lowers the Boom on Zelensky
For Whom the Bell Tolls: Donald Trump Puts an End to NYC's Congestion...
Piers Morgan Confronts Ex-Democrat Lindy Li Over Her Voting Record Claims
CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin...
Stephen Miller Ends CNN Host's Career! Trump Torches Critics!
Pete Buttigieg’s Hot Take: Democrats Should Ditch Pantsuits for Aprons and Go Full...
Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its...
L.A. Mayor Bass Investigating Why She Was Out of the Country When Fires...
GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Or...
Sky High Lies: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Says Trump’s Crashing Planes to Further...
CNN Shows Massive Way Trump and GOP Have 'Remade the Electorate' As Dems...
VIP
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...

Enough Is Enough: YAF Files Complaint With DOE's Office for Civil Rights Against Embry Riddle University

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:05 PM on February 19, 2025
Gif

The Young America's Foundation (YAF) has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, asking the Trump administration to open a formal investigation into Embry Riddle University for ongoing violations of students' rights.

Advertisement

More from the YAF:

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) filed a complaint Wednesday urging the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to open a formal investigation of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and apply appropriate remedial actions amid the school’s ongoing violation of students’ rights.

The complaint comes after YAF put ERAU on notice with a demand that the school repeal its ill-conceived totalitarian speech ban and subsequently exposed ERAU’s discriminatory and selective enforcement of the ban to suppress YAF students’ expression while supporting leftists and allowing them essentially free rein.

“With this complaint, YAF is following through on its promise to have our students’ backs whenever their rights come under attack from school administrators,” underscored YAF Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown. “In this case, YAF is alerting the Trump administration — and urging swift action — to remedy ERAU’s shameful speech policy and pattern of discrimination against conservative students. With his executive orders, President Trump equipped the Office of Civil Rights to investigate and defund educational institutions that violate their students’ rights, a welcome change that YAF applauds and is now eager to take advantage of to root out leftist discrimination at ERAU and other schools nationwide,” Brown added.

Despite being a private institution, ERAU — because it accepts federal funding — is subject to Trump administration policies and certainly not immune from the consequences of its actions.

As outlined in the complaint, ERAU is in violation of multiple executive orders implemented by President Donald Trump, a recent Dear Colleague letter from the Department of Education, Title VI, and Title IX.

Recommended

'A Dictator Without Elections;' Trump Lowers the Boom on Zelensky
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Buckle up, because this thread will illustrate exactly what Embry Riddle has been doing:

A university silencing conservatives while supporting Leftist causes?

Color us (not) shocked.

The complaint specifically cites the university's ongoing refusal to adhere to multiple executive orders issued by President Donald Trump.

Yes, we're going to dive in DEEP on this one.

Advertisement

Of course, they'd say this.

Maybe the administration would've preferred yellow badges instead.

There's always a double standard.

This is the least surprising news ever.

Complete with flags that they didn't allow for the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Advertisement

This is openly discriminating against YAF and conservative students on campus.

So Embry Riddle's DEI office thinks it's above the law. Got it.

We're so glad the YAF is filing a complaint.

It's long past time we started making Leftist institutions comply with civil rights laws and executive orders.

You can read the entire complaint, including more of the allegations, here:

Advertisement

Thank goodness the YAF is standing up for the rights of students at Embry Riddle, and we'll keep you posted on the progress of this complaint.

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISCRIMINATION STUDENTS YAF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Dictator Without Elections;' Trump Lowers the Boom on Zelensky
Aaron Walker
'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Underwater
Doug P.
Shilling for Illegals, Bishops Earn Their 30 Pieces of Silver
Amy Curtis
For Whom the Bell Tolls: Donald Trump Puts an End to NYC's Congestion Pricing Tolls
Amy Curtis
Piers Morgan Confronts Ex-Democrat Lindy Li Over Her Voting Record Claims
justmindy
CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin on Recent Crashes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'A Dictator Without Elections;' Trump Lowers the Boom on Zelensky Aaron Walker
Advertisement