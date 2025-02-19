The Pro-DEI Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet About This Historic Trump Cabinet Appointment

While conservatives have been very anti-DEI (and rightly so) for a while, the people who screamed the loudest about the death of diversity, equity, and inclusion are awfully quiet about President Donald Trump making an historic Cabinet appointment.
WATCH:
.@SecScottBessent is the highest-ranking openly gay U.S. official in history — but that doesn't define him: "It's coincidence, not causal. President Trump picked me because he believed I was the best person for the job." pic.twitter.com/9QAXL6PTZQ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 19, 2025
Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is correct: he was the best man for the job. Everything else is superfluous.
But the Left wouldn't hesitate to take a victory lap if Joe Biden had done it (and he didn't).
The era of merit is back to the White House.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 19, 2025
What a refreshing change.
I didn’t even notice. If I did it didn’t register. You know why? Because you are doing your job well. That’s what’s important— Gringa-Toes (@gringadaumber) February 19, 2025
A job well done is the most important thing.
Absolutely @SecScottBessent who you love is your business. My business is whether you’re the best man for the job and I believe you are and that’s all that matters to me. Grateful for you!— Stepdad cartel (@Stepdadcartel) February 19, 2025
We're grateful for him, too.
But President trump is against gays!!!!! 😂 how will the liberals spin this??— Reed Peacock (@realreedpeacock) February 19, 2025
🇺🇸
They'll ignore it, or they'll say Bessent isn't the 'right kind of gay.'
Because the Left sucks.
Well said 💯💪🏼 https://t.co/lBIxNAdXTT— Brandon (@MiamiBeachDude) February 19, 2025
Very well said.
Be still, my heart. So much respect for this man. Perfect pick. Perfect time to be alive. @SecScottBessent 🇺🇸 https://t.co/B8NWmOmyfv— GhostPines (@realghostpines) February 19, 2025
It's been fun for the last month, that's for sure.
Louder for the people in the back https://t.co/vsQmfdozYo— Sam Somogye (@samsomogye) February 19, 2025
Until the Lefties get the message.
He speaks the truth, and that's what Washington, DC, needs right now. https://t.co/kbcVaUrxzK— Michael (@miowan26) February 19, 2025
Yes, he is.
