The Pro-DEI Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet About This Historic Trump Cabinet Appointment

While conservatives have been very anti-DEI (and rightly so) for a while, the people who screamed the loudest about the death of diversity, equity, and inclusion are awfully quiet about President Donald Trump making an historic Cabinet appointment.

WATCH:

.@SecScottBessent is the highest-ranking openly gay U.S. official in history — but that doesn't define him: "It's coincidence, not causal. President Trump picked me because he believed I was the best person for the job." pic.twitter.com/9QAXL6PTZQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 19, 2025

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is correct: he was the best man for the job. Everything else is superfluous.

But the Left wouldn't hesitate to take a victory lap if Joe Biden had done it (and he didn't).

The era of merit is back to the White House. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 19, 2025

What a refreshing change.

I didn’t even notice. If I did it didn’t register. You know why? Because you are doing your job well. That’s what’s important — Gringa-Toes (@gringadaumber) February 19, 2025

A job well done is the most important thing.

Absolutely @SecScottBessent who you love is your business. My business is whether you’re the best man for the job and I believe you are and that’s all that matters to me. Grateful for you! — Stepdad cartel (@Stepdadcartel) February 19, 2025

We're grateful for him, too.

But President trump is against gays!!!!! 😂 how will the liberals spin this??



🇺🇸 — Reed Peacock (@realreedpeacock) February 19, 2025

They'll ignore it, or they'll say Bessent isn't the 'right kind of gay.'

Because the Left sucks.

Very well said.

Be still, my heart. So much respect for this man. Perfect pick. Perfect time to be alive. @SecScottBessent 🇺🇸 https://t.co/B8NWmOmyfv — GhostPines (@realghostpines) February 19, 2025

It's been fun for the last month, that's for sure.

Louder for the people in the back https://t.co/vsQmfdozYo — Sam Somogye (@samsomogye) February 19, 2025

Until the Lefties get the message.

He speaks the truth, and that's what Washington, DC, needs right now. https://t.co/kbcVaUrxzK — Michael (@miowan26) February 19, 2025

Yes, he is.