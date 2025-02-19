Lydia Polgreen Says White House Deportation Video Is Like a Snuff Film for...
The Pro-DEI Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet About This Historic Trump Cabinet Appointment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

While conservatives have been very anti-DEI (and rightly so) for a while, the people who screamed the loudest about the death of diversity, equity, and inclusion are awfully quiet about President Donald Trump making an historic Cabinet appointment.

WATCH:

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is correct: he was the best man for the job. Everything else is superfluous.

But the Left wouldn't hesitate to take a victory lap if Joe Biden had done it (and he didn't).

What a refreshing change.

A job well done is the most important thing.

We're grateful for him, too.

They'll ignore it, or they'll say Bessent isn't the 'right kind of gay.'

Because the Left sucks.

Very well said.

It's been fun for the last month, that's for sure.

Until the Lefties get the message.

Yes, he is.

