WUT?! ABC News Tries to Push Sob Story About ILLEGAL Immigrants With 'No Criminal Record' Going to Gitmo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 19, 2025
Journalism meme

Illegal immigrants, by definition, are criminals. Every single one. It doesn't matter if they come to America and don't break any additional laws; they broke federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

Full stop.

But here's ABC News, attempting to garner sympathy for illegal aliens sent to Guantanamo Bay because they're not journalists. They're propagandists.

They write:

A federal lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., last week and backed by the ACLU, says this is the first time in U.S. history that the government has detained noncitizens on civil immigration charges at the U.S. naval base in Cuba.

A DHS spokesperson told ABC News last week that in addition to holding violent gang members and other "high-threat" migrants, the military is also holding other undocumented migrants with final deportation orders.

An ABC News review of 53 Guantanamo detainees whose names were published by The New York Times found federal cases associated with 14 of the names. That number does not account for possible variations in spelling, nor does it include any possible state cases.

According to federal court records, among those cases, one individual was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer during a riot at a detention center. Another was charged for allegedly being involved in an "illegal alien smuggling scheme," and one was charged with "intentionally conspiring to transport" undocumented people in Texas.

In the other federal cases ABC News found, the individuals were charged for entry or illegal reentry into the U.S., a criminal offense.

ABC News spoke with the families of two migrants who are in Guantanamo, who claimed their detained relatives do not have ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua or other criminal groups as authorities have alleged.

Oh, if their families say they're not gang members, we better let them go! No family would ever lie to protect their loved ones from the consequences of breaking the law.

Such a thing doesn't exist.

It would be honest, at least.

It is a heaping, steaming pile of wrong.

That's how we should enforce all our laws going forward: ask their family members if suspects are innocent.

Not. That's an idea so stupid that only ABC News would suggest it.

Advertisement

They wrote that with a straight face.

We're supposed to ignore that whole part of it.

Yeah, we're gonna pass on that one.

