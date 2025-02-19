WUT?! ABC News Tries to Push Sob Story About ILLEGAL Immigrants With 'No Criminal Record' Going to Gitmo

Illegal immigrants, by definition, are criminals. Every single one. It doesn't matter if they come to America and don't break any additional laws; they broke federal immigration laws.

Full stop.

But here's ABC News, attempting to garner sympathy for illegal aliens sent to Guantanamo Bay because they're not journalists. They're propagandists.

As part of Pres. Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, "high threat" migrants are to be held at Guantanamo Bay.



ABC News, however, has spoken with the families of migrants who say they're being held there despite having no criminal record.



Read more: https://t.co/mNitOvtrLX pic.twitter.com/fCJi0MMP5j — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2025

They write:

A federal lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., last week and backed by the ACLU, says this is the first time in U.S. history that the government has detained noncitizens on civil immigration charges at the U.S. naval base in Cuba. A DHS spokesperson told ABC News last week that in addition to holding violent gang members and other "high-threat" migrants, the military is also holding other undocumented migrants with final deportation orders. An ABC News review of 53 Guantanamo detainees whose names were published by The New York Times found federal cases associated with 14 of the names. That number does not account for possible variations in spelling, nor does it include any possible state cases. According to federal court records, among those cases, one individual was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer during a riot at a detention center. Another was charged for allegedly being involved in an "illegal alien smuggling scheme," and one was charged with "intentionally conspiring to transport" undocumented people in Texas. In the other federal cases ABC News found, the individuals were charged for entry or illegal reentry into the U.S., a criminal offense. ABC News spoke with the families of two migrants who are in Guantanamo, who claimed their detained relatives do not have ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua or other criminal groups as authorities have alleged.

Oh, if their families say they're not gang members, we better let them go! No family would ever lie to protect their loved ones from the consequences of breaking the law.

An Illegal Alien with no criminal record is an oxymoron. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) February 19, 2025

Such a thing doesn't exist.

You need to take the "News" out of your logo and change it to "Propaganda". — Vlad the Impaler (@GlenMor25896347) February 19, 2025

It would be honest, at least.

Looking for sympathy? They're criminals just for being here.

A family wouldn't fib about their kid?



Shall I continue?



There is too much wrong in this entire article.. — J A Fuller (@hanginout55) February 19, 2025

It is a heaping, steaming pile of wrong.

Oh!! You spoke with a few families of illegal immigrants and we're supposed to accept their word as the gospel?



Did you hear that, Mr. President?



Disney news said illegal immigrants' family members claimed they're innocent, so they must be innocent.



You can let them out now. — Bull Moose (@bull_moose_TR26) February 19, 2025

That's how we should enforce all our laws going forward: ask their family members if suspects are innocent.

Not. That's an idea so stupid that only ABC News would suggest it.

Imagine using the word "illegal" in an article that also contains the phrase "no criminal record." Make up your mind... — Imma Draff (@ImmaDraff) February 19, 2025

They wrote that with a straight face.

Entering the country illegally is a crime. @ABC . So...please pray-tell what you mean by "no criminal record". https://t.co/nLgNunEfx2 — Ray Theon Von (@HoeRogan88) February 19, 2025

We're supposed to ignore that whole part of it.

Family’s of dangerous criminal invaders, many of whom are known gang members or terrorists, want you to hear the pleas for mercy. https://t.co/28Bs5vauDT pic.twitter.com/MUx56pwEKk — Chris (@red_flag_raised) February 19, 2025

Yeah, we're gonna pass on that one.