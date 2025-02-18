Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds

Disgraced ABC News Reports That Hamas Will Release 'Deceased' Hostages, Including Murdered...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 18, 2025
ImgFlip

For a long time, the Left has approached controversial issues like this:

1) That thing the Right says is happening isn't happening.

2) Okay, it's happening, but not that much.

3) Yeah, fine. It's happening a lot, and here's why it's a good thing.

4) Republicans are pouncing!

There's no clearer illustration of this cognitive dissonance than this clip. WATCH:

In seconds, the beret-wearing Lefty goes from 'men aren't stealing medals from women' to 'those men deserved those medals.'

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Right? It's incredible.

They're playing Calvinball.

Children can be reasoned with.

Yes, they do.

Nailed it.

Yes, it is sickening and delusional.

Never forget this.

Heh.

