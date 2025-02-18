Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds

For a long time, the Left has approached controversial issues like this:
1) That thing the Right says is happening isn't happening.
2) Okay, it's happening, but not that much.
3) Yeah, fine. It's happening a lot, and here's why it's a good thing.
4) Republicans are pouncing!
There's no clearer illustration of this cognitive dissonance than this clip. WATCH:
This the fastest progression from "that's not happening" to "okay, it is happening and it's a good thing" that I've ever witnessed. It's truly a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/L4HGV5k9ku— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2025
In seconds, the beret-wearing Lefty goes from 'men aren't stealing medals from women' to 'those men deserved those medals.'
If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.
Wow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025
Right? It's incredible.
It really shows the total lack of principles we're up against.— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2025
They're playing Calvinball.
Arguing with liberal women is like arguing with children.— DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) February 17, 2025
Children can be reasoned with.
“It never happened… Well they deserve them.”— Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) February 17, 2025
Almost 1,000 women were deprived of their right to complete in a fair and equal playing field.
Those women deserved to have people standing up for their rights.
Yes, they do.
It's an immutable law of physics at this point:— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 17, 2025
- it's not happening, that's a right-wing conspiracy
- okay it's not happening a lot
- okay it's happening but it's good
- resisting it is a right-wing insurrection
- repeat 🔄
Nailed it.
So men deserve to win awards in women’s sports?— Cici (@hellojello0703) February 17, 2025
“It’s not happening” to “well they earned it.”
Sickening and delusional. https://t.co/nHD9zZpVQK pic.twitter.com/6z0CDAgZHc
Yes, it is sickening and delusional.
Just remember that these people are defending grown ass men. Not women. Not kids. Literally grown ass men who think they have a moral right to play with girls against their will. https://t.co/jsBmQxIpWp— Bill S. Preston, Esq. (@snoopalupadoop) February 17, 2025
Never forget this.
She’s like a fast version of the Washington Post. https://t.co/ccwb1LzdQW— RedEyeCommander (@RedEyeCommander) February 17, 2025
Heh.
