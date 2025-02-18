Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds

For a long time, the Left has approached controversial issues like this:

1) That thing the Right says is happening isn't happening.

2) Okay, it's happening, but not that much.

3) Yeah, fine. It's happening a lot, and here's why it's a good thing.

4) Republicans are pouncing!

There's no clearer illustration of this cognitive dissonance than this clip. WATCH:

This the fastest progression from "that's not happening" to "okay, it is happening and it's a good thing" that I've ever witnessed. It's truly a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/L4HGV5k9ku — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2025

In seconds, the beret-wearing Lefty goes from 'men aren't stealing medals from women' to 'those men deserved those medals.'

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Right? It's incredible.

It really shows the total lack of principles we're up against. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2025

They're playing Calvinball.

Arguing with liberal women is like arguing with children. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) February 17, 2025

Children can be reasoned with.

“It never happened… Well they deserve them.”



Almost 1,000 women were deprived of their right to complete in a fair and equal playing field.



Those women deserved to have people standing up for their rights. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) February 17, 2025

Yes, they do.

It's an immutable law of physics at this point:



- it's not happening, that's a right-wing conspiracy

- okay it's not happening a lot

- okay it's happening but it's good

- resisting it is a right-wing insurrection

- repeat 🔄 — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 17, 2025

Nailed it.

So men deserve to win awards in women’s sports?

“It’s not happening” to “well they earned it.”

Sickening and delusional. https://t.co/nHD9zZpVQK pic.twitter.com/6z0CDAgZHc — Cici (@hellojello0703) February 17, 2025

Yes, it is sickening and delusional.

Just remember that these people are defending grown ass men. Not women. Not kids. Literally grown ass men who think they have a moral right to play with girls against their will. https://t.co/jsBmQxIpWp — Bill S. Preston, Esq. (@snoopalupadoop) February 17, 2025

Never forget this.

She’s like a fast version of the Washington Post. https://t.co/ccwb1LzdQW — RedEyeCommander (@RedEyeCommander) February 17, 2025

Heh.