Unhinged Resistance Lefty Thinks She's Found More Irrefutable Proof Trump Is Just Like Hitler (Again)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 18, 2025
X

Every single card the Left has ever played -- the sexism card, the racism card, the homophobe card -- gets worn out, and worn out quickly.

Why? Because the Left decides it's going to play, say, the sexism card, and then everything is sexism. Even stuff that isn't sexism. This means normies tune them out because the rest of us know what sexism is and isn't. It's 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf' over and over again.

For the past decade, they've played the 'President Donald Trump is Hitler' card, and rendered it meaningless (not that it ever really carried weight, mind you).

President Donald Trump is not Hitler. Neither was George W. Bush or John McCain.

You'll recognize the name from her call for a civil war against MAGA (good luck with that, toots!). These people took a pic of Elon Musk and his son as 'proof' that the DOGE mastermind is just like Mussolini.

The Left is so utterly broken.

X users dragged her, as she deserved:

Whole bunch of Nazis right there.

Molly's rules, of course.

They've got him this time.

Oh, she probably thinks Reagan is Hitler, too.

Yep.

Thanks for the laugh, by the way.

She really is.

Well, look at that.

We'd love for Molly to explain why that's (D)ifferent.

The Left can't meme because it is the meme.

Exactly.

So do we.

