Unhinged Resistance Lefty Thinks She's Found More Irrefutable Proof Trump Is Just Like Hitler (Again)

Every single card the Left has ever played -- the sexism card, the racism card, the homophobe card -- gets worn out, and worn out quickly.

Why? Because the Left decides it's going to play, say, the sexism card, and then everything is sexism. Even stuff that isn't sexism. This means normies tune them out because the rest of us know what sexism is and isn't. It's 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf' over and over again.

For the past decade, they've played the 'President Donald Trump is Hitler' card, and rendered it meaningless (not that it ever really carried weight, mind you).

President Donald Trump is not Hitler. Neither was George W. Bush or John McCain.

Trump is staging the biggest propaganda operation since the Third Reich. pic.twitter.com/LzMI1HqclJ — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) February 17, 2025

You'll recognize the name from her call for a civil war against MAGA (good luck with that, toots!). These people took a pic of Elon Musk and his son as 'proof' that the DOGE mastermind is just like Mussolini.

The Left is so utterly broken.

X users dragged her, as she deserved:

Look at those salutes! Oh wait. pic.twitter.com/cX9fXgvySm — Pam D (@soirchick) February 17, 2025

Whole bunch of Nazis right there.

Molly's rules, of course.

Blumpf is finished this time pic.twitter.com/ZlFWHAT2y7 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 18, 2025

They've got him this time.

YOU KNOW WHO ELSE WENT TO DAYTONA??? pic.twitter.com/fHrG0TMBmL — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 17, 2025

Oh, she probably thinks Reagan is Hitler, too.

This is you right now. pic.twitter.com/3IzfGBN5UG — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) February 17, 2025

Yep.

Thanks for the laugh, by the way.

Lolz....profile pic is biracial "RESIST" fist. You are an absolute parody. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 17, 2025

She really is.

Well, look at that.

We'd love for Molly to explain why that's (D)ifferent.

The Left can't meme because it is the meme.

“You know who else was in a car?” https://t.co/HfeiA7iTM9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 17, 2025

Exactly.

Literally Hitler!



I hope they keep this s**t up forever https://t.co/WZicxnX1lO — Atticus Franklin (@AtticusFranklin) February 18, 2025

So do we.