Final Countdown: Sen. Markwayne Mullin Says Kash Patel Will Be Confirmed by Thursday (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

The slow walk to confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director is coming to an end this week, as Senator Markwayne Mullin provides a positive update on the confirmation process.

WATCH:

Good.

Some people wonder why it took this long:

Here's hoping it happens on Thursday.

It would not surprise us at all.

People are eager to see this done.

Yes, it will be.

