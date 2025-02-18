Final Countdown: Sen. Markwayne Mullin Says Kash Patel Will Be Confirmed by Thursday (WATCH)

The slow walk to confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director is coming to an end this week, as Senator Markwayne Mullin provides a positive update on the confirmation process.

WATCH:

An update on Senate procedure—



~5:30pm ET, the Senate will vote on a motion to proceed to executive session for @Kash_Patel. Then we'll file cloture to put him on the clock. Procedure aside — he’s set to be confirmed by Thursday.



Let’s get it DONE!@howardlutnick is next. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wuAghyXaL5 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 18, 2025

Some people wonder why it took this long:

Last week it was Thursday then the storm happened and we thought it would happen Friday but then the members wanted the 4 day Valentine and Munich conference 4 day break, so they got that. And now until Thursday? This is not efficient. — GoldieLee (@goldielee1012) February 18, 2025

Of course, the final piece in the puzzle to start arresting the corrupt is a month after Trump takes office. I imagine the bleach bit and shredders have been running 24/7. — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) February 18, 2025

Boy howdy the @SenateGOP are dragging their feet on Kash. How disappointing. — Cyndee (@CyndeeLuv56) February 18, 2025

Thank you again for timely updates!! Thursday will be an awesome start to very good things. — Ethan Guthauser (@EthanGuthauser) February 18, 2025

Yes, this should have been done already. However, you are the only one who continues to keep us informed about schedules and the procedures. Thank you! — MoeMoe (@MoeMoeMel) February 18, 2025

Appreciate the updates Senator, but something needs to change with these procedures. We need an FBI Director - KASH, like yesterday. — Coffee☕️Junkie (@AmericanMomma28) February 18, 2025

The FBI needs a spring cleaning, so we need Patel to be confirmed ASAP.

Hey - you there in DC! Are you camping out in your offices tomorrow night so that you can be present for the vote or are you setting this up to be punted down the road until next week due to the impending snowfall? https://t.co/JrVnKGBblV — America First (@PrayingMoreRU) February 18, 2025

The good news is the forecast for D.C. doesn't look terrible right now.

These losers took a 4 day weekend and didn't schedule Kash until 5:30 pm today.



Who waits until the end of the day if they believe the vote is going to go their way?



If Republicans are successful, the 30 hour clock doesn't even start until after the 5:30pm vote.



Why didn't… https://t.co/PRoivwfUas — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) February 18, 2025

Interesting.



So, why do y'all think they are dragging this out so long? https://t.co/S3ArwNsBeF — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) February 18, 2025

Hopefully, the end is in sight.