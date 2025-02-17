Due to Lack of Business, NGO-Run San Diego Migrant Shelter Closes Its Doors

The wins just keep on coming.

The Jewish Family Service of San Diego has closed a migrant shelter, noting they've had zero illegal immigrants arrive since President Donald Trump took office and shut down the CBP One app

A major migrant shelter in San Diego has closed after receiving zero new arrivals since Trump shut down the CBP One app - FOX pic.twitter.com/DeDYVP0bRn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

More from Fox News:

A San Diego migrant shelter is closing its doors and laying off more than 100 employees because of funding and policy changes under the Trump administration. The Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has operated a regional migrant shelter for over six years, announced it will close its facility and lay off 115 employees due to 'changes in federal funding and policy.' 'Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) is working to meet the evolving needs of the community in response to recent and anticipated federal policy changes,' the organization previously said. The non-governmental organization (NGO) said they have not received new asylum-seeking families or individuals since the CBP One phone app went down on Jan. 20.

This writer has yet to hear a Lefty explain how an NGO can be 'non-governmental' when they take a lot of money from the government.

Did the American people float the bill for this too? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 17, 2025

We sure did.

I am not tired of the Ws yet! Trump said we’d get tired. I am not. I want more. — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) February 17, 2025

Not sure we'll ever tire of the wins, frankly.

🚨California Migrant Shelter Shuts Down!🚨



A migrant shelter is closing its doors because there are NO NEW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS coming in since Trump took office!



It's clear: when you enforce the law, you don't need these taxpayer-funded shelters. Time to secure our borders and… pic.twitter.com/RjHKjOIzKZ — Ethan Keller (@theEthanKeller) February 17, 2025

All we had to do was follow the law.

Trump’s policies are already working. Shutting down the CBP One app cut off the abuse of the system, and now these shelters are empty because the border is finally being enforced. This is exactly what America needs - strong leadership that puts citizens first. — King of X (@KingOffX_) February 17, 2025

This is exactly what we voted for.

LLLLLLEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS FFFFOOOOOOOOOKKKKKKKKKIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNNN GGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — D.H. Cannon (Thumbless Wonder) (@D_H_Cannon) February 17, 2025

Yes. Let's go!

So is it going back to homeless or just shuttering? — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) February 17, 2025

It should go to help California's homeless, but it sounds like it's shuttering completely.

Will they return the taxpayer's money? https://t.co/eCJbCxVyNI — Tim Willingham (@timwillin1) February 17, 2025

Not a chance.

This is what winning looks like. These places shouldn’t exist for illegal migrants. Return the federal funds and reallocate it to Veterans! https://t.co/HVLHrsXCMU — 🇺🇸Fly Ty the American Guy (@iknowaguyty) February 17, 2025

That money is long gone.

In Germany, if you lie, they put you in jail. Everybody that said we needed Congress to shut down the border would be going to jail in Germany. Oh wait Germany doesn’t put lefties in jail, only Conservatives. Drats, now I’m gonna have to go to jail in Germany for lying https://t.co/dBxy6kZIDk — Lima Mike (@LimaMikeInExile) February 17, 2025

Heh.