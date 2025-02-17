VIP
A Weimar Republic, If We Can Avoid It
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB...
Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney
DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as...
BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
My Bellow Americans: Fed Workers Again Pull Out Tattered Playbook and Songbooks to...
Karoline Leavitt Slams AP Story as ‘Fake News’ Over Non-Existent DOGE Facebook Account
Wajahat Ali Points Out Another Plane Crash (in Toronto), Blames Trump
Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to...
Bruh: Sen. John Fetterman Doesn’t Want DOGE Rummaging Through Your Personal S**t
Twitter Favorite @Sunnyright Declares Americans Should Get to Keep their Tax Dollars Come...
It's Working: Tom Homan Notes Illegal Southern Border Crossings Are at LOWEST Numbers...
Censorship Sunday: CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes Anti-Free Speech Proclamations Heard Loud and...
Federal Judge Declines to Halt DOGE Federal Job Firings ... At Least for...

Due to Lack of Business, NGO-Run San Diego Migrant Shelter Closes Its Doors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 17, 2025
ImgFlip

The wins just keep on coming. 

The Jewish Family Service of San Diego has closed a migrant shelter, noting they've had zero illegal immigrants arrive since President Donald Trump took office and shut down the CBP One app

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

A San Diego migrant shelter is closing its doors and laying off more than 100 employees because of funding and policy changes under the Trump administration.

The Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has operated a regional migrant shelter for over six years, announced it will close its facility and lay off 115 employees due to 'changes in federal funding and policy.'

'Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) is working to meet the evolving needs of the community in response to recent and anticipated federal policy changes,' the organization previously said.

The non-governmental organization (NGO) said they have not received new asylum-seeking families or individuals since the CBP One phone app went down on Jan. 20. 

This writer has yet to hear a Lefty explain how an NGO can be 'non-governmental' when they take a lot of money from the government.

Recommended

We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

We sure did.

Not sure we'll ever tire of the wins, frankly.

All we had to do was follow the law.

This is exactly what we voted for.

Yes. Let's go!

Advertisement

It should go to help California's homeless, but it sounds like it's shuttering completely.

Not a chance.

That money is long gone.

Heh.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SAN DIEGO CBP BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE
Chad Felix Greene
Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney
Brett T.
BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karoline Leavitt Slams AP Story as ‘Fake News’ Over Non-Existent DOGE Facebook Account
Warren Squire
Come Get SOME: Sleazy Leftist Attorney at HEART of Trump Lawfare THREATENS Elon Musk/DOGE and HOO BOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement