It's 2014 All Over Again: Two Individuals With Ebola Symptoms Hospitalized in New York City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on February 16, 2025
Sarah D.

Yikes.

A little over a decade ago, there was a bad outbreak of Ebola in West Africa. Two Americans died and two nurses who treated one of the victims contracted the illness but recovered.

Now it seems Ebola might be back, as two people with Ebola symptoms are now hospitalized in New York City.

WATCH:

This writer, a nurse, wasn't really afraid of OOVID, but Ebola scares the crap out of her. We're hoping the tests are negative, like the patient in Alabama who tested negative in 2015.

We're all thinking it.

This is true.

Well, that's interesting timing.

They're just itching for more lockdowns.

Sigh.

It's a terrible disease.

We hope not.

Because everything they did during COVID was overreach, and people aren't doing that again.

We'll keep an eye on this. The individuals in question are hospitalized and undergoing testing.

