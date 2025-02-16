It's 2014 All Over Again: Two Individuals With Ebola Symptoms Hospitalized in New York City

Yikes.

A little over a decade ago, there was a bad outbreak of Ebola in West Africa. Two Americans died and two nurses who treated one of the victims contracted the illness but recovered.

Now it seems Ebola might be back, as two people with Ebola symptoms are now hospitalized in New York City.

WATCH:

🚨 BREAKING IN NYC: Two individuals who just traveled to Uganda SHOWING EBOLA SYMPTOMS were transported to a hospital by FDNY in Hazmat suits, from a CityMD Urgent Care Center on E. 125th St and Lexington Ave



📹 @ScooterCasterNYpic.twitter.com/6sXtmGEKDI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2025

This writer, a nurse, wasn't really afraid of OOVID, but Ebola scares the crap out of her. We're hoping the tests are negative, like the patient in Alabama who tested negative in 2015.

Deep State trying to get us sick again — FedProm 💃🏻 (@FedProm) February 16, 2025

We're all thinking it.

Unless you come in direct contact with the bodily fluid, you don’t have to worry — R C Taylor (@littlenewsnetwk) February 16, 2025

This is true.

Amazing timing. Just as an Ebola rapid vaccine trial has rolled out in UGANDA https://t.co/J018PjE8F3 — Restitutor (@Restitutor_) February 16, 2025

Well, that's interesting timing.

Uganda trip, Ebola vibes, FDNY in hazmat suits—meanwhile, Dr. Fauci probably drafting a “mask up forever” sequel.



NYC: $8 coffee, $12 tolls, free pandemics. — David Farris (@Farris_TN) February 16, 2025

They're just itching for more lockdowns.

Sigh.

No vaccine for this BTW….



You just hemorrhage out of every hole. https://t.co/APu8AFz94a — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) February 16, 2025

It's a terrible disease.

Buy your toilet paper now. This might be Fauci's comeback. https://t.co/KljPQPnp4s — Jason Gerhard (@JasonGerhardNH) February 16, 2025

We hope not.

If they really try to drop a second insane pandemic on a Trump administration then s**t will hit the fan https://t.co/IV6gs2oI6H — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) February 16, 2025

Because everything they did during COVID was overreach, and people aren't doing that again.

We'll keep an eye on this. The individuals in question are hospitalized and undergoing testing.