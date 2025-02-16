WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See...
Mark Warner Sucks (That's It, That's the Headline)
AP Uses History to Try Weaseling Out of Using 'Gulf of America' and...

It's Only February and J.K. Rowling Has Found the Frontrunner for the '2025 Bats**t Take of the Year'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

This writer wondered when we'd get to the victim-blaming phase of the radical trans activist movement, and here we are:

This may be the most stupid, insulting argument we've ever seen.

Women point out that men sexually assault them in bathrooms and locker rooms are to blame for...giving those men the idea to sexually assault them?

Make it make sense.

We should really make this an annual Twitchy awards event.

YUP.

Have we mentioned we love Rowling? Cause we do.

It is early in the year.

It definitely gets the Golden Buzzer.

There are no depths to which they won't sink.

Ah, yes. Racist babies.

'She shouldn't have worn that short skirt.'

Same vibes.

Both disgusting.

There's no dearth of crazy, unfortunately.

There were quite a few feminists who spent decades telling us all men were rapists, and women should be afraid of them.

Then some men said they were women with penises and all that Me Too hysteria vanished.

Someone might get ideas about murder and theft and all that.

Seriously.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING SEXUAL ASSAULT TRANS TRANSGENDER WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

