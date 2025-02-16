It's Only February and J.K. Rowling Has Found the Frontrunner for the '2025 Bats**t Take of the Year'

This writer wondered when we'd get to the victim-blaming phase of the radical trans activist movement, and here we are:

It's only February, but this will take some beating at the 2025 Bats**t Take of the Year Awards.



"It's women's fault if trans-identified men commit sexual assault in previously women-only spaces, because by saying that's a thing that happens, women put the idea in men's heads." pic.twitter.com/MEoDAmzBZX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 15, 2025

This may be the most stupid, insulting argument we've ever seen.

Women point out that men sexually assault them in bathrooms and locker rooms are to blame for...giving those men the idea to sexually assault them?

Make it make sense.

More Bats**t Take of 2025 contenders flooding in. Coming up strongly on the inside we have ‘a higher percentage of trans-identified men are imprisoned for sex crimes, compared to men in general, because transphobes are mean to them.’ pic.twitter.com/B74yiAslNA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2025

We should really make this an annual Twitchy awards event.

“I hadn’t thought of this” - said literally no sexual predator ever. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 15, 2025

YUP.

Yes, the thing about rapists is, they really do just want to be left alone to mind their own business, but women keep banging on about rape, so of course the poor dears end up thinking, 'I might as well try this raping thing everyone's talking about.' — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 15, 2025

Have we mentioned we love Rowling? Cause we do.

The gauntlet has been thrown down, and the race for Terrible TRA Tweet of 2025 is on.



Stunner though it is, my experience in this genre gives me faith that we'll see its better before the year is out. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) February 15, 2025

It is early in the year.

I wouldn't bet on it winning, but this is the first one I've seen that I think will go straight through to the final. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 15, 2025

It definitely gets the Golden Buzzer.

Holy crap... they're blaming assault on one of the top advocates for protecting women now...



I did not have that on my 2025 bingo card. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 15, 2025

There are no depths to which they won't sink.

This is definitely 1st Place. With Rascist Babies a close second. https://t.co/77llYXPa3N — American TRUTH (@AmericaTrue1776) February 16, 2025

Ah, yes. Racist babies.

Remember when perps would say “she asked for it”?

We’re back to that again! https://t.co/RkmjGHKJAL — Sam 🦅 (@McalesterSam) February 16, 2025

'She shouldn't have worn that short skirt.'

Same vibes.

Both disgusting.

But so much more crazy out there yet to mine. https://t.co/KyGLGpmFhe — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) February 16, 2025

There's no dearth of crazy, unfortunately.

Interestingly a lot of women initially supported TIM in women's spaces bc we underestimated the depravity of men. So no, this idea is not coming from us. Men come up with these things all the time. They exploit every loophole and this one is very easy to exploit. https://t.co/rZhIk4Ad8N — Sara Connor 🇺🇸 (@SarahBa03330549) February 15, 2025

There were quite a few feminists who spent decades telling us all men were rapists, and women should be afraid of them.

Then some men said they were women with penises and all that Me Too hysteria vanished.

I guess we should stop producing those things called "laws" which describe all the things people should not do. https://t.co/0EOglwSvjb — Christopher Cobb (@cseg2) February 15, 2025

Someone might get ideas about murder and theft and all that.

So now it’s real women’s fault if trans women sexually assault them in women only spaces? These people are seriously mentally ill!🙄 https://t.co/5Gn6iOJBmq — Carlen (@Carlen99186134) February 16, 2025

Seriously.