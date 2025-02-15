Teach the Children Well: Utah Legislature Advances Bill to Teach Gun Safety in Schools

Well, we expect this legislation to get all the Democrats' panties in a bunch.

But it's the correct thing to do, and -- using Lefty logic here -- just as necessary (probably more so) than sex education.

Advertisement

A bill that passed the Utah state House Friday would require firearm safety lessons in Utah classrooms.

Utah students as early as kindergarteners would be required to learn about firearm safety in the classroom under a bill that passed the state House with overwhelming support Friday. https://t.co/iipTjhDcVz — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2025

More from ABC News:

Utah students in as early as kindergarten would be required to learn about firearm safety in the classroom under a bill that passed the state House with overwhelming support Friday. The Republican-controlled chamber approved the measure in a 59-10 vote and sent it to the Senate, despite concerns from some gun violence prevention advocates that it places an unnecessary burden on children. Under the proposal, public school students would receive mandatory instruction throughout their K-12 years on how to respond if they encounter a gun. The lessons, which could be presented in a video or by an instructor displaying an actual firearm, would demonstrate best practices for safely handling and storing a gun to prevent accidents. Elementary age children would learn about gun safety on at least three occasions by the time they reach sixth grade, with the possibility for that instruction to begin in kindergarten, when kids are around five years old.

The same people who will inevitably object to this want five-year-olds to learn about 57 genders.

You have to! Just like sex education, they may get "incorrect" info from others. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) February 15, 2025

That's part of the Left's logic for sex education.

This writer would also argue gun ownership is a Constitutional right, and therefore education on gun safety is important. But that's just her.

That's really not a bad idea. You might not want to own a firearm or use one, but they're not going anywhere and spending even just a few hours on the subject could go a long way. — Matt 🇺🇲 (@mbreezy) February 15, 2025

We agree with all of this.

God forbid we teach our children to be responsible with one of their rights... — Imma Draff (@ImmaDraff) February 15, 2025

There are some people who will oppose this and scream abortion and sex changes are rights.

This is nothing new. Firearm safety was taught in schools for decades. — 🇺🇸XKimX🇺🇸 (@xxkimcatxx) February 15, 2025

Never should have been taken out of schools.

Good! Maybe if a trans firearms instructor taught the class, ABC would be all for it. Disney is the parent company of ABC. — Still All Good (@still_all_good) February 15, 2025

The mental gymnastics they'd have to go through to either oppose or justify this would be fantastic to watch.

Advertisement

Makes sense. That way, they can fight off any Democrats wanting to cut their genitals off. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) February 15, 2025

Oof.

"Don’t touch, don’t play, get an adult" same rule as matches, ovens, and power outlets. The outrage over this is embarrassing. — Ctl-Alt-Delusion (@CtlAltDelusion) February 15, 2025

Are you surprised media are outraged over this?

We're not.

The Cub Scouts used to train with .22 rifles, mostly to show them firearm safety and realize how powerful even those weapons could be. https://t.co/IwROnrR73G — Marine Technology (@MarineTechnolo1) February 15, 2025

Teaching kids to respect the power of guns is vital.

GOOD FOR THEM!!



It's about time people actually learned what firearms are and are not, and stopped treating them like the Satanic Panic of the 70s and 80s!



They aren't going anywhere. You and your kids might as well learn how to be safe around them. https://t.co/X5rHcB30A2 — Bill Taylor (@CalDesertSun) February 15, 2025

Exactly. Learn to be safe around them, not afraid.