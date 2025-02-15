Glad to See He's Toned Down the Rhetoric: John Harwood's Latest Hysterical Trump...
Teach the Children Well: Utah Legislature Advances Bill to Teach Gun Safety in Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Well, we expect this legislation to get all the Democrats' panties in a bunch.

But it's the correct thing to do, and -- using Lefty logic here -- just as necessary (probably more so) than sex education.

Advertisement

A bill that passed the Utah state House Friday would require firearm safety lessons in Utah classrooms.

More from ABC News:

Utah students in as early as kindergarten would be required to learn about firearm safety in the classroom under a bill that passed the state House with overwhelming support Friday.

The Republican-controlled chamber approved the measure in a 59-10 vote and sent it to the Senate, despite concerns from some gun violence prevention advocates that it places an unnecessary burden on children.

Under the proposal, public school students would receive mandatory instruction throughout their K-12 years on how to respond if they encounter a gun. The lessons, which could be presented in a video or by an instructor displaying an actual firearm, would demonstrate best practices for safely handling and storing a gun to prevent accidents.

Elementary age children would learn about gun safety on at least three occasions by the time they reach sixth grade, with the possibility for that instruction to begin in kindergarten, when kids are around five years old.

Advertisement

The same people who will inevitably object to this want five-year-olds to learn about 57 genders.

That's part of the Left's logic for sex education.

This writer would also argue gun ownership is a Constitutional right, and therefore education on gun safety is important. But that's just her.

We agree with all of this.

There are some people who will oppose this and scream abortion and sex changes are rights.

Never should have been taken out of schools.

The mental gymnastics they'd have to go through to either oppose or justify this would be fantastic to watch.

Advertisement

Oof.

Are you surprised media are outraged over this?

We're not.

Teaching kids to respect the power of guns is vital.

Exactly. Learn to be safe around them, not afraid.

