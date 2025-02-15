Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter...
Ric Grenell Throws Down the Gauntlet, Says He'd Run Against Kamala Harris for California Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 15, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Could California do something it hasn't done in over 20 years? Could they really elect a Republican governor?

Ric Grenell, aide to President Donald Trump, seems to think so. Especially if Democrats are stupid and run Kamala Harris.

More from The New York Post:

President Trump’s envoy for special missions Ric Grenell said Friday that he’s considering running against Kamala Harris for California governor next year.

Grenell, 58, told reporters at the Munich Security Conference that he believes the former vice president is vulnerable if she attempts a political comeback after her blowout loss to Trump on Nov. 5.

'If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters of how terrible she is, that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,' Grenell said.

'I wouldn’t say no' to running, he added.

Let's make this happen.

If anyone can make it happen, Scott can.

Voters would also have to oust the Democrat supermajority in the state legislature.

Advertisement

