Ric Grenell Throws Down the Gauntlet, Says He'd Run Against Kamala Harris for California Governor

Could California do something it hasn't done in over 20 years? Could they really elect a Republican governor?

Ric Grenell, aide to President Donald Trump, seems to think so. Especially if Democrats are stupid and run Kamala Harris.

Trump aide Ric Grenell threatens to run against Kamala Harris for California gov https://t.co/wGNbfwySgo pic.twitter.com/je1nTkY3Fx — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2025

More from The New York Post:

President Trump’s envoy for special missions Ric Grenell said Friday that he’s considering running against Kamala Harris for California governor next year. Grenell, 58, told reporters at the Munich Security Conference that he believes the former vice president is vulnerable if she attempts a political comeback after her blowout loss to Trump on Nov. 5. 'If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters of how terrible she is, that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,' Grenell said. 'I wouldn’t say no' to running, he added.

Let's make this happen.

If anyone can make it happen, Scott can.

Oh please @RichardGrenell ! We need you so badly! Please save this state. — Jude (@SurfTheSpect2) February 14, 2025

Voters would also have to oust the Democrat supermajority in the state legislature.

Take my vote! I don't actually live in California, but that hasn't mattered to them before. — Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) February 15, 2025

Heh.

He’d be excellent and I would work to get him elected!@RichardGrenell https://t.co/yc4uz5lGJV — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 14, 2025

A lot of people would.

Absolutely, Ric! Do it! My friends and family in California will be right behind you. @RichardGrenell https://t.co/fci0zHenha — Orit Arfa (@Oritar) February 15, 2025

We can't imagine people in L.A. are too keen on Democrats right now.

Ric Grenell is a gay man. If he runs and California democrats don't vote for him they are admitting that they are homophobic. They set the rules not me. @GavinNewsom @RobBonta @Scott_Wiener https://t.co/KRGNxWB6em — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) February 15, 2025

Exactly. Make them live up to their rules.

If @RichardGrenell runs for CA governor, I DARE CA ProgLeft/Dem voters to choose the incompetent straight Jamaican/asian-descent 'word salad' woman over the proven competent, very smart and articulate gay white male. If they do, merit means nothing, race politics everything. https://t.co/WpeJT5h8QM — T C (@simple_schmoe) February 15, 2025

We'll see what happens.